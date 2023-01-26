In a battle for first place in the 5A Central Valley, Kofa boys soccer was able to hold off a rally by opponent Washington on Wednesday night, securing the top spot in its region with a 3-2 win.
Washington entered Wednesday night's contest with a 4-0 record in the region, besting Kofa's 3-1 mark after the Kings suffered a crushing loss in overtime to Glendale. The night beforehand, Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander prepared his squad, telling them the stakes at hand.
"I sat down with the guys and let them know a win against Washington essentially seals a spot for us in the play-in tournament and barring we win our last region game, first place," Nicewander said. "We knew that this was going to be the tougher of our last two region games and I wanted them to be ready."
Kofa did just that, as they were up 3-0 by the early portion of the second half. Goals came from senior striker Tiernan Nicewander and a pair by junior midfielder Nolan Garcia. Nicewander, Garcia and junior striker Aaron Sullivan all had assists.
However, the Kings got complacent, allowing Washington back into the contest with two goals in the second half.
"We took our focus off of the game and got comfortable with our lead," Nicewander said. "That's when you get scored on and that happened to us. We had chances to put the game away further but didn't make it happen... The guys were able to do well towards the end of the game and get it done."
Kofa plays again Monday in a contest that has been circled on Nicewander's calendar all season long, a home game against San Luis, who defeated the Kings 5-0 on Jan. 6. The Kings are 5-0 on the season at home and eager to face the No. 3 team in 6A.
"It's a rivalry game and it's something you always look forward to," Nicewander said. "It's going to be a test for us with them being 6A and us 5A - one that we all have really been looking forward to."
Yuma Catholic blanks Arizona Lutheran
The Shamrocks smashed the Coyotes in region play on Wednesday, winning 7-0. Junior midfielder Ruben Perez was the leading scorer in the contest, scoring four times for Yuma Catholic. Sophomore midfielder Gean Lagarde, sophomore midfielder/forward Hector Soto and junior forward Takeo Imai all tallied a goal apiece. Lagarde added two assists to his point tally.
YC faces Heritage Academy Laveen in its final region game next Tuesday.
Following two consecutive losses, Kofa girls soccer bounced back for a 4-1 win over Washington on the road on Wednesday night. Freshman forward Arlene Meza scored twice in the win with an assist to boot. Junior forward Emily Sullivan and sophomore defender Daniella Murillo scored the other two.
The Kings face the Sidewinders on Monday. The last time the two sides faced Kofa won 4-1 on Jan. 6.
YC takes down Maricopa, Valley Vista
Yuma Catholic dominated another dual meet on Wednesday, beating Maricopa 72-10 and Valley Vista 64-12. The Shamrocks are now 36-6 in duals.
An eye-popping 11 Rocks went 2-0 in the meet, with Josh Rodriguez (132), Easton Jones (138), Alex Miller (144) and Trent Blomquist (190) all winning both matches by pinfall.
The Shamrocks head to Payson on Friday and Saturday to wrestle in the Tim Van Horne Memorial Wrestling Invitational.