In a battle for first place in the 5A Central Valley, Kofa boys soccer was able to hold off a rally by opponent Washington on Wednesday night, securing the top spot in its region with a 3-2 win.

Washington entered Wednesday night's contest with a 4-0 record in the region, besting Kofa's 3-1 mark after the Kings suffered a crushing loss in overtime to Glendale. The night beforehand, Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander prepared his squad, telling them the stakes at hand.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you