On Thursday evening, several small fireworks boomed over a dark sky, just west of Kofa High School. The short, but colorful displays were most likely a celebratory gesture related to the individuals who launched them, but if they were paying attention to the explosive display at Irv Pallack Field, they might’ve felt even more justified.

Kofa boys soccer dominated Independence on Thursday, bouncing back from an early 1-0 deficit to thrash the No. 10 ranked team in 5A 6-2. On Monday, the Patriots were the top team in 5A, but a 3-0 loss to Copper Canyon set them back.

