On Thursday evening, several small fireworks boomed over a dark sky, just west of Kofa High School. The short, but colorful displays were most likely a celebratory gesture related to the individuals who launched them, but if they were paying attention to the explosive display at Irv Pallack Field, they might’ve felt even more justified.
Kofa boys soccer dominated Independence on Thursday, bouncing back from an early 1-0 deficit to thrash the No. 10 ranked team in 5A 6-2. On Monday, the Patriots were the top team in 5A, but a 3-0 loss to Copper Canyon set them back.
“It was great for us to go up against a tough challenge tonight,” Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander said. “After Independence scored first, it would’ve been easy for us to shut down, but we didn’t. Soon, we looked back up at the scoreboard and had four goals. We did an excellent job of responding.”
Senior striker Jovanni Villegas had an outstanding night on the pitch, scoring the first goal for Kofa, assisting the second to senior striker Tiernan Nicewander, then scoring the fourth and sixth goals of the night. The 5A leading scorer in Nicewander added another goal and assist as well.
“Jovanni was man of the match tonight, he was just incredible,” Nicewander said. “I’m proud of the way the guys stuck together and not get caught up early on. They did a great job of staying focused.”
On a four-game win streak, Kofa plays Glendale on the road on Monday.
Sidewinders remain undefeated against Raiders
In a matchup of Yuma County 6A heavyweights at the Snake Pit, the hosting Sidewinders found a way to come out on top, defeating the Raiders 2-0.
Junior midfielder Misael Meza was announced as San Luis’ Man of the Match after a goal and assist. Senior forward Francisco Pina added the other score. Thursday was San Luis’ sixth clean sheet of the season.
San Luis moves to 9-0 on the season, while the Raiders fall to 4-4-1. The Sidewinders get Gila Ridge on Tuesday, while Cibola waits for a rematch against San Luis at home next Friday.
YC dominates in California
Yuma Catholic traveled to California on Thursday to play Vincent Memorial and dominated their out of state opponent, winning 12-0. Senior forward Alina Avelar led the way with a hat trick. Three Shamrocks scored two goals: sophomore midfielder Janessa Lugo, sophomore midfielder Genessey Melendrez and sophomore forward Chandler Moreno.
YC gets Bourgade Catholic at home on Monday.
The Criminals dropped a hotly contested matchup on Thursday despite outscoring the Thunderbird Titans in the second half, as Yuma fell 68-58.
At 3-8, the underdog Criminals fell behind 36-19 at half, but junior guard/wing Estevan Moreno caught fire, making six three-pointers in a comeback half that ultimately fell short. Moreno finished with 24 points.
“He was on fire,” Yuma head coach Curt Weber said. “He had the hot hand and (Thunderbird) probably didn’t account for him much in the scouting report, so he ending up (making them pay).”
Yuma stays on the road to face Shadow Mountain Friday evening.
In their second consecutive loss, Kofa boys basketball fell to region opponent Youngker in Buckeye 60-41.
“In the first half we struggled to match their intensity,” head coach Jeff Frazine said. “Their ball pressure gave them a high volume of transition opportunities.”
A much better half from the Kings closed the gap, but ultimately the first half deficit proved to be too much. Senior forward Joaquin Anaya led the scoring effort with 15 points, adding eight rebounds. Senior point guard Adrian Gamez added 10 points of his own with 6 steals.
Kofa gets Youngker again on Saturday, this time at home.
Gettings gets down to business against Red Mountain
Gila Ridge suffered a 12-point loss on Thursday at the hands of Red Mountain, falling 53-41.
Despite the loss, their was a major bright spot for the Hawks, as sophomore forward Ella Gettings tore the Mountain Lions apart. Getting recorded a 15-point, 12-rebound, 10-steal triple double in the losing effort.
Gila Ridge faces Central in California on Wednesday.