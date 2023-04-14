Kofa girls tennis took down Estrella Foothills to get back in the win column on Thursday, beating the Wolves 6-3.
Following a defeat in straight sets in the No. 1 match, Kofa responded with five consecutive singles wins, with three players winning in three sets. Senior no. 2 Athena Sandoval, senior no. 3 Ariel Wilson and senior no. 5 Meechelle Esparza all won their matches in three-set battles.
Wilson and junior No. 1 Aliya Chavez were the only doubles pairing to win on Thursday.
Kofa wraps up its season on Monday against Paradise Honors at home.
Hawks bounce back to beat Sidewinders
Gila Ridge girls tennis bounced back from its first loss of the season on Wednesday night, defeating section opponent San Luis 6-3.
Senior no. 1 Lilly Moreland and junior no. 2 Sarah Emmons both got back into the win column after losses against Basha, with Moreland winning in straight sets and Emmons winning 6-3 and 6-1.
San Luis senior no. 3 Abril Montiel and junior no. 4 Dulce Rascon won the only singles matches for the Sidewinders on the day.
Gila Ridge took two of the three doubles flights.
The Hawks face Queen Creek in their regular season finale on Monday. San Luis finishes the year at 8-6.
Sidewinders take series sweep of Hawks
San Luis baseball earned the season series sweep of Gila Ridge on Thursday, taking down the Hawks 12-6.
Much like their contest on Wednesday, runs came early and often. San Luis put up two runs in the bottom of the first, only for Gila Ridge to get two back in the top of the second.
That is the closest the game would be, though, as the Sidewinders put up a seven-spot in the third. Gila Ridge went to score four more, but the third inning proved to be too much to overcome.
Senior center fielder Ernesto Ochoa went 4-for-4 at the dish for the Sidewinders, tallying three RBIs and a triple. Sophomore Cesar Chavira had three hits, two RBIs and one run scored.
For Gila Ridge, sophomore shortstop Luke Foppe led the way for the Hawks, logging two hits and three runs scored. Junior third baseman Ryder Schultz was the only other Hawk with two hits, bringing in a run and reaching once with a walk.
Cibola softball defeated Kofa 10-6 on Thursday night on the road, its ninth win of the season.
The Kings jumped out to an early 3-2 lead but three-run innings in both the fifth and seventh pushed the Raiders past.
Three Raiders had three-hit days at the plate – freshman Cameron Kasid, senior Miranda Salcido and sophomore Aliana Padilla.
Salcido also threw four and two thirds innings in the circle, allowing six runs – four earned – on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Junior Stepahnie Cortazar got the win with one hit allowed across two and a third innings of work. She struck out six.
Cibola gets Perry, No. 4 in the state, on Friday at home.