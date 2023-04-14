Kofa girls tennis took down Estrella Foothills to get back in the win column on Thursday, beating the Wolves 6-3.

Following a defeat in straight sets in the No. 1 match, Kofa responded with five consecutive singles wins, with three players winning in three sets. Senior no. 2 Athena Sandoval, senior no. 3 Ariel Wilson and senior no. 5 Meechelle Esparza all won their matches in three-set battles.

