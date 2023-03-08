Gila Ridge girls tennis took down Kofa 9-0, winning all matches on Tuesday afternoon at Kofa.

No. 1 seeded senior Lily Moreland got the ball rolling for the Hawks with a pair of 6-1 victories over Kofa junior No. 1 Aliya Chavez. Juniors Sarah Emmons, Kaylee Hutchins and Rachel Garner, as well as sophomores Faith Voorhies and Rei Jimenez also grabbed wins.

