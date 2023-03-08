Gila Ridge girls tennis took down Kofa 9-0, winning all matches on Tuesday afternoon at Kofa.
No. 1 seeded senior Lily Moreland got the ball rolling for the Hawks with a pair of 6-1 victories over Kofa junior No. 1 Aliya Chavez. Juniors Sarah Emmons, Kaylee Hutchins and Rachel Garner, as well as sophomores Faith Voorhies and Rei Jimenez also grabbed wins.
The Hawks also swept the doubles matches, with Emmons and Voorhies winning 8-5, Moreland and Jimenez 8-2 and Hutchins and Garner 8-2.
Gila Ridge faces Copper Canyon at home on Thursday. Kofa goes again at Cibola on Thursday as well.
Kofa takes down Gila Ridge
The Kings faired much better in the boys match, winning a close contest 5-4.
Gila Ridge junior No. 1 Andrew Tams, along with senior No. 2 Shawn Garner each won their matches to kick things off, jumping out to a 2-0 edge.
Kofa responded with wins from sophomore No. 3 Edgar Rodriguez and junior No. 4 Hardy Corpus. Gila Ridge senior No. 5 won his match to give Kofa back the lead, before Kofa junior No. 6 Jorge Mata tied it back up heading to doubles.
After falling in the first pairing, Rodriguez and senior Nikkola Corpus responded with a 9-7 win, before Hardy Corpus and junior Diego Ambriz closed it out with an 8-6 win.
Gila Ridge softball suffered a tough loss to Pinnacle on the road on Tuesday evening, falling 14-3.
Pitcher Malina Peterson started for the first two innings for the Hawks, allowing three runs. Klarissa Rader and Violet Silva allowed the remainder of the 11 runs to cross. Peterson was the best of the three, competing for the duration of her appearance with run support.
Addison Duke scored the first run for Gila Ridge via wild pitch in the first inning. In the second, Isabella Beltran and Peyton Waymire came across via a go-ahead double from Taylor Rieschmann to put Gila Ridge 3-2.
The Hawks bats then fizzled out at the plate, stunting any further chances at a win. Gila Ridge plays Maricopa at home on Wednesday.
Shamrocks beat Crimson Knights
Yuma Catholic boys golf took down Trivium Prep at Sterling Grove Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon, winning by 16 strokes.
Yuma Catholic shot 164, with a 38 from Luke Stallworth, 40 from Brody Driedger and 42 from Landon Priest. Trivium Prep shot 180, with a best score of 35 by Gavin Ly.