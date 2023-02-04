Kofa senior striker Tiernan Nicewander definitely ate his Wheaties on Friday morning.

Faced with the task of scoring seven goals to break the Kofa goal record of 34 by Donal Landrum, the Kofa senior went on a six-goal rampage on Friday night, leading Kofa past Youngker in an 8-0 mercy rule drubbing.

