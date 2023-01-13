With the clock ticking down at Cesar Chavez High School, the Cibola Raiders sat back, expecting to go to overtime after a 1-1 deadlock seemed unbreakable. A late Raider advance did give Cibola one last shot, something senior Gael Castro took advantage of. With a touch of space at the edge of the 18-yard box, Castro sent a shot downrange on goal, which was deflected before it tickled the twine, giving the Raiders a late last-minute advantage they would not relinquish, taking down the Champions 2-1.
“I’m really proud of the guys and their composure to battle back from a goal down and really focus on the little things that we do well,” Cibola head coach Bryan Claudio said. “They did a good job of building on those things throughout the match.”
From the onset, Cibola went down early, conceding a Champion goal in the second minute of the contest. After gathering themselves, the Raiders fought back to control the game, creating chances on goal. Those chances finally resulted in a score in the 25th minute on a lovely through ball issued by senior midfielder Luis Lopez, setting up senior midfielder/defender Damian Olivares for a smooth finish.
The Raiders continued to pour on the pressure, as senior forward Nathaniel Claudio hit the cross bar off a free kick, while other Raiders missed some other close chances.
The Raiders were able to neutralize tougher pressure by the Champions in the second half, cutting off the long ball opportunities. With a solid job on the backline, the Raiders prevented any further serious scoring opportunities, allowing Castro to have his late-game Hollywood moment.
“It was a great team win on the road in a hostile environment,” Claudio added. It was great to see the guys keep learning and working hard to improve.”
Kings handle Aztecs in second straight win
Kofa boys soccer grabbed its second consecutive win after a 5-0 loss last Friday at the hands of San Luis, this time defeating Copper Canyon 3-1 at Irv Pallack Field.
“The guys showed a lot of grit today in a very physical game,” Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander said. “We managed to push through and put together a nice result.”
Junior midfielder Nolan Garcia opened up scoring for the Kings in the first half on a through ball delivered by senior striker Tiernan Nicewander. Garcia flicked the ball up in the air to himself and struck it hard with the outside of his foot, scoring a sensational goal.
“It was a great goal,” Nicewander added. “Just an awesome thing to see.”
Copper Canyon responded in the second half with a score of their own, only to be put back under by a rocket off the foot of senior defender Aaron Alvarez, assisted by Garcia.
Kofa looked to their best and biggest threat on the field for the final score, as the six-foot-six Nicewander held off numerous defenders with his size and strength as he battled into the 18-yard box. With the physical tone set early on, Nicewander attempted to stay grounded, but was fouled hard, resulting in a penalty. From the spot, the senior sent a scorcher downrange that was touched by the keeper, but found the net for a third goal.
With the win, the Kings earned their first win in regional play. Another region matchup with Buckeye Union awaits on Tuesday.
Sidewinders continue to cruise
San Luis boys soccer continued their reign of dominance over its opponents with another win on Thursday night, defeating Tolleson Union 6-0 on the road.
Senior striker Luis Mario Medina and junior midfielder Misael Meza once again contributed, this time with two goals apiece, while Medina added an assist. Forwards senior Josh Quezada and junior Diego Velez rounded out the scoring efforts with a goal each.
Senior defender Erick Quirarte was the player of the game after leading another impressive defensive job where, in addition to the clean sheet, all four starting defenders had an assist.
San Luis faces off with Cibola at home in a regional clash, the first game of the 6A Desert Southwest Region, next Thursday.
Kofa battles out draw with No. 10 Copper Canyon
Kofa girls soccer battled out a draw with Copper Canyon on Thursday night at Copper Canyon, resulting in a 1-1 deadlock after two overtime halves. Kofa’s lone goal came from junior forward Emily Sullivan, assisted by freshman midfielder Ailyn Negrete. Copper Canyon at No. 10 in 5A after a 4-1 start to the season, while Kofa is No. 27, an impressive result for the underdog Kings. Kofa continues region play against Buckeye Union at home on Tuesday.
Kofa boys basketball got back in the win column on Thursday night after a disappointing loss to Independence earlier in the week, this time defeating a Glendale Cardinals squad they have played twice in less than a week. Kofa won 55-39.
Senior big Joaquin Anaya once again led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore big Elijah Braveheart also added a double-double with 10 point and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Francsico Jimenez added his ever-reliable 13 points, the second consecutive contest he’s scored that amount.
Kofa faces off with Yuma tomorrow night at home.
Yuma High falls to Moon Valley
Following a strong win against Gila Ridge, Yuma High was unable to stay in the win column on Thursday night, falling to Moon Valley 60-42 at home.
Sophomore guard Nicholas Amador led the team with 10 pts on Thursday, while sophomore big Andrew Mosqueda scored eight.
The Criminals sit at 2-6 on the season, but with a young team and plenty more to play for, they remain optimistic.
“Moon Valley was very athletic and had a full bench, while we played six,” head coach Curt Weber said. “We played hard, we just ran out of gas. We are excited to get further into region play and see what we can do.”
Hawks grab second straight win
After a 58-41 win over Yuma High on Monday, the Gila Ridge girls basketball team pulled out another win by the same score on Thursday, this time beating the Alhambra Lions.
Junior forward Bella DeCorse led the way in the winning effort, scoring 18 points. She was trailed by sophomore forward Ella Gettings with 16 and sophomore guard Kayla McCarrell with 12.
At 4-4 on the season, head coach Lindsay Martin’s squad takes on San Luis tomorrow evening.
Raiders take over against Westwood
Cibola girls basketball bounced back from a loss to Sandra Day O’Connor on Tuesday with a smashing win over Westwood on Thursday, winning 61-34. Junior guard Sierra Bomhower led her team with 20 points, while junior guard Isabela Molina and senior center Rori Hoffmeyer each added 13.
Cibola returns to action on Tuesday against 6A Desert Southwest opponent Gila Ridge, a team they beat 67-10 on Dec. 5.