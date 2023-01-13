With the clock ticking down at Cesar Chavez High School, the Cibola Raiders sat back, expecting to go to overtime after a 1-1 deadlock seemed unbreakable. A late Raider advance did give Cibola one last shot, something senior Gael Castro took advantage of. With a touch of space at the edge of the 18-yard box, Castro sent a shot downrange on goal, which was deflected before it tickled the twine, giving the Raiders a late last-minute advantage they would not relinquish, taking down the Champions 2-1.

“I’m really proud of the guys and their composure to battle back from a goal down and really focus on the little things that we do well,” Cibola head coach Bryan Claudio said. “They did a good job of building on those things throughout the match.”

