Cibola boys basketball reached a season-high on offense on Friday night against Betty H. Fairfax, winning 87-74 with furious pace and tenacity in front of its home crowd.

“We were moving the ball well,” Cibola head coach Denis Ponder said. “We had a good mix of points from a couple different guys tonight. Our ball movement was great for most of the game, but we had our stagnant moments as well.”

