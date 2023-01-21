Cibola boys basketball reached a season-high on offense on Friday night against Betty H. Fairfax, winning 87-74 with furious pace and tenacity in front of its home crowd.
“We were moving the ball well,” Cibola head coach Denis Ponder said. “We had a good mix of points from a couple different guys tonight. Our ball movement was great for most of the game, but we had our stagnant moments as well.”
The Raiders were led by senior guard Jonah Ponder, who went 7-for-11 from three-point range with six threes in the first half alone. Ponder finished with 28 points, five rebounds and an assist.
“Once Jonah hits his first few threes, we start to settle in,” Ponder said. “Everyone kind of plays off of his success and it allows us to spread the floor.”
The Raiders did just that, as four out of five starters finished with double-digit points. Brothers (sophomore guard) Dylan and (senior wing) Derek Stanley each finished with 14 points. Dylan added six rebounds and two assists, while Derek had five rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Jared Arias had seven points and 10 assists at halftime before getting into foul trouble. His substitute, junior guard Brigham Holt, had a career night, scoring 13 points with five rebounds and a trio of assists.
“Having 13 points off the bench from Brigham was great for us tonight,” Ponder said. “It was one of the best games he’s played all season.”
Cibola jumped out to a nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter and stretched it to 12 points at half. Despite a scrappy Fairfax squad, Cibola stayed ahead by double digits for an overwhelming proportion of the contest. The Raiders outscored the Stampede in every quarter except the fourth due to several sloppy turnovers, one of Ponder’s points of improvement on the performance. The Raiders finished with 20 turnovers despite the win.
“We turned the ball over too much,” Ponder added. “I think we felt a little bit of the pressure and got sped up. We need to be able to stay composed and play the pace we want to play. Sometimes we get caught up into the pace and speed and intensity of the other team and get into their tempo instead of staying in ours.”
“I’m much happier when we stay at our own pace and play that kind of basketball.”
At 10-4 on the season, Cibola squares off against region opponent San Luis on Tuesday.
Criminals hang on against Matadors
Yuma High boys basketball took down region opponent Shadow Mountain in Phoenix on Friday night, holding on for a close 46-44 win.
The youngest team in Yuma County with just one senior, Yuma High rode a solid defensive performance to victory, putting the youthful energy to use.
“I’m not the happiest with how we played on offense,” head coach Curt Weber said of his squad. “But the way we handle ourselves on defense carried us and that’s what is keeping us in games. Their effort is wonderful. Winning tonight in Phoenix was a big step for our maturity.”
Sophomore big Andrew Mosqueda led the way for the Crims with 15 points, while junior guard Max Pacheco added 11 of his own, including a pair of big free throws towards the end of the contest.
The Criminals face off against Paradise Honors on Tuesday, their second matchup of the season. Last time out, the Panthers won 69-44 on Dec. 2.
Villicana powers Warriors past Rams
San Pasqual earned another win on Friday night, cruising past Antelope 54-24 at home.
With 29 points, sophomore guard Daeja Villicana outscored the Rams herself in a monstrous performance. The sophomore also loaded the stat sheet on top of her near 30-piece with 13 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Sophomore guard Kyla Emerson also had a mighty night, scoring 11 points with seven assists and eight steals.
The Warriors head to Bagdad next Thursday.