Antelope softball grabbed a pair of wins in dominant fashion on Friday afternoon at home, defeating Desert Heights Prep 16-4 and 18-0.
Game One
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Antelope softball grabbed a pair of wins in dominant fashion on Friday afternoon at home, defeating Desert Heights Prep 16-4 and 18-0.
Game One
Marissa Carrillo started on the rubber for the Rams, striking out four and allowing two earned runs, contributing two runs of her own via RBI after a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a trio of singles.
Alana Jamie was also 3-for-4 with a home run and two singles, good for three RBI. Katy Williams added a RBI of her own, going 2-for-3 at the dish.
Game Two
Yarali Manriquez took the circle for game two, striking out one hitter, mostly forcing ground balls to the infield. Manriquez allowed just one hit to the 14 batters she faced.
At the plate, Kylee Richmond was 2-for-3 with a single and a double, also contributing via sacrifice fly for a trio of RBI. Manriquez outperformed the entire offensive output of the Coyotes herself with two hits and three RBI.
The Rams head to spring break, then host San Pasqual on April 11.
BASEBALL
Sidewinders shut out Hawks
San Luis pitched a 6-0 shutout against Gila Ridge on Friday afternoon, its first win of region play.
Sophomore Jared Burgueno held the Hawks to five hits in the contest, nothing seeming to roll the way of Gila Ridge. Sophomore Isaiah Villalobos had two hits in the game for Gila Ridge.
San Luis plays Sunnyslope on Monday, while Gila Ridged faces Cibola.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.