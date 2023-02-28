Antelope softball followed up its first win of the season last Wednesday, a 22-10 win over Yuma High, with another dominant win against Mountainside, defeating the Wolves 18-0 on Monday at home.

Sophomore outfielder/catcher Alana Jaime went 3-for-3 in the win with a pair of home runs, four RBI and a stolen base. Senior outfielder Jimena Arana also had four RBI, going 2-for-3 with a home run.

