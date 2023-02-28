Antelope softball followed up its first win of the season last Wednesday, a 22-10 win over Yuma High, with another dominant win against Mountainside, defeating the Wolves 18-0 on Monday at home.
Sophomore outfielder/catcher Alana Jaime went 3-for-3 in the win with a pair of home runs, four RBI and a stolen base. Senior outfielder Jimena Arana also had four RBI, going 2-for-3 with a home run.
Toeing the rubber was senior Yareli Manriquez, who threw four innings of shutout softball with six strikeouts and a walk.
Antelope looks for its third straight win on Friday against Highland Prep.
Raiders fall by one to Jaguars
Cibola softball was unable to complete a five-run comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning on Monday afternoon against Desert Ridge, falling 8-7 in its first home game of the season.
The Raiders fell behind early, giving up a pair of runs to the Jaguars in the first inning, but fought back in the home half of the fifth.
The Jaguars then broke the deadlock in the next frame, scoring six runs off junior pitcher Stephanie Cortazar.
Senior outfielder Maleia Padilla with two doubles and four RBI, but ultimately 12 runners left on base spelled defeat for the Raiders.
Cibola plays at Desert Vista on Monday.
Gila Ridge falls to Perry
It hasn’t been a good few days to be a Yuma County team matched up with the Perry Pumas. Just two days after the Pumas beat San Luis in the 6A State Championship in boys soccer, Perry baseball took down Gila Ridge 8-5 on Monday evening.
The Hawks jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the early innings, backed by a strong four frames from junior pitcher Caleb Rosato, tossing eight strikeouts with just a single run permitted.
However, Perry chipped away with a pair of runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to jump out to the final result of 8-5. Senior first baseman Jack Scanlan put on a show for the Hawks, going 3-for-4, just a home run short of the cycle. Senior Keaton Young also had three hits in the loss.
Gila Ridge gets Skyline on the road on Wednesday.
Rams boys and girls lose to Gophers
Both tennis teams for Antelope fell to Florence on Monday, with the boys losing 9-0 and the girls 5-4.
Both teams are extremely new to the sport, with only No. 1 boy Israel Ruiz and No. 1 girl Brianna Lytle being the players who have played in a varsity match beforehand.
Senior Abi Amador won both her singles and doubles match on the day for Antelope, with her doubles partner being Engie Paez.
Both teams play Phoenix Country Day on March 14 at the Crim Smash hosted by Yuma High