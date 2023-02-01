Yuma Catholic dominated in both boys and girls soccer on Tuesday night, defeating Heritage Academy Laveen 7-0 and 7-2, respectively.
The boys played first on the road, scoring early and often. Junior midfielder Ruben Perez led the scoring effort with four goals. Sophomore midfielder Hector Soto scored two goals adding an assist, with sophomore midfielder Gean Lagarde claiming the seventh goal. Senior midfielder Santiago Mendez added two assists.
In the girls contest, the Shamrocks went down early, but quickly got off the ground with three unanswered goals by halftime. The Shamrocks went on to score four more in the second half. Senior Harley Hixon scored a hat trick. Sophomore Janessa Lugo scored two goals with two assists, while junior Janeth Manzo and senior Fernanda Hernandez scored the other two.
Both games were season finales for the teams.
Kofa takes down Independence
Kofa girls basketball took down region opponent Independence 39-12 on Tuesday night on the road. Junior forward Shantal Montiel and sophomore guard Amani Montiel each contributed in a large capacity for the Kings. Shantal led all scorers with 15 points and five rebounds, while Amani had 13 points and four steals.
Kofa plays Washington on Thursday on the road.
Hawks swoop on Sidewinders
Gila Ridge took down region opponent San Luis 59-22 on the road on Tuesday. Junior guard/forward Holly Binder led the way for the Hawks with 16 points while sophomore forward Ella Gettings and junior forward Bella DeCorse each had 12.
Gila Ridge hosts Desert Ridge on Thursday.