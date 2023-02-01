Yuma Catholic dominated in both boys and girls soccer on Tuesday night, defeating Heritage Academy Laveen 7-0 and 7-2, respectively.

The boys played first on the road, scoring early and often. Junior midfielder Ruben Perez led the scoring effort with four goals. Sophomore midfielder Hector Soto scored two goals adding an assist, with sophomore midfielder Gean Lagarde claiming the seventh goal. Senior midfielder Santiago Mendez added two assists.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you