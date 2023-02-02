Yuma Catholic wrestling ended its season on a high note on Wednesday, taking down Snowflake and Combs in their final regular season meet.
The Shamrocks first took down Snowflake 61-18, before betting Combs 70-12. The two wins finalize the Rocks overall regular season record in duals at 38-6. 11 wrestlers on Wednesday went 2-0, while four finished with two pinfalls each: Khel Lipumano (113), Hunter Hancock (150), Tayt Ford (175) and Max McVicker (285).
“With everyone healthy, which is a postitive, we have to qualify as many guys as we can to compete for a state title,” head coach Jeff Welsing said. “We’ve only lost one dual since the second week of December. We’ve wrestled a really competitive schedule, which hopefully will set us up for state.”
Sectionals begin next Saturday, Feb. 11, in Wickenburg.
Shamrocks falter, suffer second loss
Yuma Catholic girls basketball struggled mightily on the road against Imperial (Imperial, Calif.) on Wednesday, losing 59-31 in their first loss since Jan. 7, suffered at the hands of No. 1 team in 3A, Gilbert Christian.
The Shamrocks fell behind 24-12 in the first quarter and proceeded to score seven points in the second and six in each of the final two quarters. Senior guard Reese Sellers scored 11 points with four steals. Senior forward Rian Martinez added six points and eight rebounds.
Yuma Catholic looks to bounce back on Friday against Kingman, a team it beat by 40 earlier in the season.
Yuma High girls basketball finished its season with a 26-point win at Shadow Mountain on Wednesday night, taking down the Matadors 53-27.
Senior Alyssa Franco went wild on the Matadors, scoring 14 points, while swiping an eye-popping 15 steals and nine rebounds. Sophomore Sylvia Gradias added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Yuma finishes its season with a 7-11 record, 3-9 in conference.
Kofa girls soccer fell 3-2 to Cibola in the final minutes on Wednesday despite a valiant effort against its local opponent.
Freshman forward Arlene Meza earned a goal and an assist on Kofa’s other score, issued by junior forward Emily Sullivan.
The Kings have one contest left against region opponent Youngker on the road on Friday.