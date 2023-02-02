Yuma Catholic wrestling ended its season on a high note on Wednesday, taking down Snowflake and Combs in their final regular season meet.

The Shamrocks first took down Snowflake 61-18, before betting Combs 70-12. The two wins finalize the Rocks overall regular season record in duals at 38-6. 11 wrestlers on Wednesday went 2-0, while four finished with two pinfalls each: Khel Lipumano (113), Hunter Hancock (150), Tayt Ford (175) and Max McVicker (285).

