Yuma Catholic boys wrestling finished as the Division IV Runner-Up in the state tournament this past weekend. For the second consecutive year, YC was outpaced by Morenci 194.5 to 163.5. 2022-23 marks the third straight title for the Wildcats.

Three Shamrocks wrestled in the finals of their respective weight classes, resulting in two champions. Eight total Rocks placed in the tournament.

