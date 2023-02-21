Yuma Catholic boys wrestling finished as the Division IV Runner-Up in the state tournament this past weekend. For the second consecutive year, YC was outpaced by Morenci 194.5 to 163.5. 2022-23 marks the third straight title for the Wildcats.
Three Shamrocks wrestled in the finals of their respective weight classes, resulting in two champions. Eight total Rocks placed in the tournament.
Hunter Hancock (144) and Trent Blomquist (175) took home first place, while Khel Lipumano (106) finished second. Rocky Stallworth (150) finished fourth, Javier Lopez (113), Josh Rodriguez (126) and Antonio Gil (157) finished fifth and Max McVicker (285) finished sixth.
Daniel Alire (106) of Kofa won the state championship in his weight class as the only non-YC participant to take home the title.
YC girls’ hoop dreams come
After an electric year in which they only lost two regular season games, No. 3 Yuma Catholic girls basketball fell in the state quarterfinals to No. 6 Show Low 46-39 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott.
With five minutes left, YC lost a four-point lead, but still kept ahead by one possession over the course of the next 30 seconds. Unfortunately for the Shamrocks, the Cougars turned it on, going on an 11-1 run to close out the contest.
Senior guard Reese Sellers led the way for YC scoring 17 points with a pair of steals. Sophomore guard/forward Amanda Wiley scored 11 with six rebounds, while junior forward Eva Garcia added eight points and five rebounds.