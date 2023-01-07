In the latest installment of one of Yuma County’s best soccer rivalries, San Luis checked another win in its favor on Friday night, sliding past Kofa with a 5-0 win at the Snake Pit in San Luis. In a battle between two of the best players in the state of Arizona, San Luis junior midfielder Misael Meza (No. 8 in AZ in points with 29) and Tiernan Nicewander (No. 9 in AZ in points with 28), Meza would win Friday night’s battle scoring a hat trick, with two coming in the first half. Senior striker Luis Mario Medina added another 25 minutes into the contest, leaving the score 3-0 at half. Meza finished off his hat trick in the second half. Senior forward Josh Quezada added the final goal of the contest, his second point of the day after an earlier assist. Medina also had two assists on the night.

“They came out of the gate fighting hard,” Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander said of San Luis. “They just wanted it more and they showed it. We should’ve capitalized on some things, but weren’t able to.”

