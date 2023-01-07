In the latest installment of one of Yuma County’s best soccer rivalries, San Luis checked another win in its favor on Friday night, sliding past Kofa with a 5-0 win at the Snake Pit in San Luis. In a battle between two of the best players in the state of Arizona, San Luis junior midfielder Misael Meza (No. 8 in AZ in points with 29) and Tiernan Nicewander (No. 9 in AZ in points with 28), Meza would win Friday night’s battle scoring a hat trick, with two coming in the first half. Senior striker Luis Mario Medina added another 25 minutes into the contest, leaving the score 3-0 at half. Meza finished off his hat trick in the second half. Senior forward Josh Quezada added the final goal of the contest, his second point of the day after an earlier assist. Medina also had two assists on the night.
“They came out of the gate fighting hard,” Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander said of San Luis. “They just wanted it more and they showed it. We should’ve capitalized on some things, but weren’t able to.”
Kofa’s opportunity came in the second half when a former King turned Sidewinder, senior midfielder Luis Paul Meneses, was sent off via red card after a hard foul. Playing with 10, the Sidewinders still managed to hold off the Kings’ charge in a physical battle and test of will.”
“We fought hard in a very physical matchup,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said. “Ultimately it was our talent that shone through for us.”
San Luis is now 6-0 on the season, and hasn’t allowed a goal in exactly a month, dating back to Dec. 6 in a 6-1 victory over Sunnyslope. Despite the loss, Nicewander remained optimistic about his Kofa side.
“It’s great work for us, especially playing in 5A,” Nicewander said. “We get to play against one of the best teams in the state and they’re right down the road. These games are physical and we enjoy playing them.”
The two sides will face off one last time in 2023, on Jan. 30, both team’s last non-region game before their season finales and playoffs.
Cibola mercy rule Yuma High
In another interconference matchup between 6A Cibola and 4A Yuma High, the Raiders dominated the Criminals on Friday night, mercy ruling their crosstown opponent 8-0. Seven different Raiders scored on Friday, with senior forward Miguel Valenzuela being the only multi-goal scorer with two to open up play. By dominating possession, being ruthless on offense and suffocating any Criminals’ attack on defense, the Raiders only allowed one shot on goal.
“We created many chances in front of goal, and are getting better in that killer instinct to put it in the back of the net,” Cibola head coach Bryan Claudio said. “I’m very proud of the guys for their effort, it’s always good to grab another win over an in-town team.”
Kofa girls come back against San Luis in girls soccer Kochis report
At Kofa, the Kings’ luck fared much better against the Sidewinders on Friday, as a rally out of the half pushed Kofa girls soccer past San Luis 4-1. Freshman forward Arlene Meza led the way with hat trick, while junior defender Amanda Martinez added the final goal of the game. The win was Kofa’s first victory at home on the season.
Kofa girls basketball drop close game to Glendale Morrison text
On the court, Kofa girls basketball fell just short against Glendale, losing 28-26. After trailing 21-4 at half, a tremendous Kings’ comeback nearly paid off, but proved to be just short. Junior guard/forward Shantal Montiel scored 13 points in the loss. Senior big Mya Brown added six of her own.
Braveheart career night paves way for Kofa boys basketball against Glendale
Bouncing back from a 15-point loss to Buckeye Union on Wednesday, a mighty performance from sophomore big Elijah Braveheart paved the way for Kofa boys basketball on Friday, as the Kings beat Glendale 70-61. Braveheart, a player that only recently transitioned to a starting spot from a bench role had a monster night, scoring 23 points as well as grabbing 17 rebounds.
“He stepped up tonight,” Kofa head coach Jeff Frazine said. “He came up with a monster night for us tonight.”
Usual contributor senior big Joaquin Anaya scored 17 points with 10 boards for his own double-double. Senior Francisco Jimenez scored 15 points, while senior Adrian Gamez had eight points and seven assists.