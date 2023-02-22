For the second time in three years, San Luis boys soccer is headed to the 6A State Title Game, this time after defeating arch-rival Brophy 1-0, the same team that defeated the Sidewinders in penalties in 2020-21 final.
“The 2021 game was on a lot of the guys minds tonight,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said. “They really wanted it. Some seniors this year were sophomores on that team and so it felt good for them to win... I told them we’re not done though, the goal is to win the whole thing.”
The Sidewinders struck against the Broncos with their first and only goal in the 23rd minute, off of the strongest aspects of their game, set pieces. Senior fullback Francisco Mejia sent in a ball from near midfield all the way to the front of the net, where it was subsequently cleared by a Brophy defender. The cleared ball fell to the feet of senior midfielder Luis Paul Meneses, who lobbed a ball up for senior forward Francisco Pina. Pina struck the ball square, with just enough force to clatter of the Brophy keeper’s hands and past the line for the lone San Luis score of the evening.
Perhaps the biggest moment came later in the first half, as Brophy senior forward Mason Snailum was fouled inside the box for a penalty kick. Eager to cover every possibility, Rojas and his Sidewinder staff studied the penalty kicks of the star Broncos, including Snailum, who was set to take the kick.
Senior keeper Alejandro Pena dove right, correctly guessing the direction of the penalty kick, a reward for his coach’s research.
“They had a penalty in almost every game, so we did our homework,” Rojas said. “We had a good idea of the direction their penalty takers liked to go and we got it right.”
San Luis went on to hold on across a tumultuous, tight second half, advancing to the final.
“This is what we’ve wanted since the beginning of the season,” Rojas added. “The goal is not to get to the semis, or even the final, it’s to win it all. We have to take the lessons and experience of our loss two years ago and try our best to secure this one. We have to make it count.”
First half woes knock off kings
After a magical run to the state semifinals, Kofa boys soccer’s run from the Play-In round finally came to an end on Tuesday night, as they fell to the No. 1 seed in 5A, Ironwood, 3-2.
The Eagles came out of the gates firing, scoring three goals in the first half alone, several of them on self-inflicted miscues that the Kings permitted.
Ironwood’s first goal came off a failed clear, while its second was the result of a handball call from a Kofa player who fell on top of the ball. Ironwood dominated possession in the first half, neutralizing and significant Kofa chances through the first 40 minutes.
“We just had some of our own mistakes that gave them opportunities,” Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander said. “We told the guys at halftime to be patient and productive on offense and we did a much better job. We also battened down the hatches and played better defense.”
The Kings did not allow a second half goal, while scoring two of their own. Senior striker Tiernan Nicewander, the leading scorer in 5A, was responsible for both, first one a header and the second a follow up.
Nevertheless, it was not enough for the Kings to come out on top in the end.
“We learned a lot this season and had a lot of great moments,” Nicewander added. “I want the guys to know that things are won by the little things in the game and how you handle them. Today we gave up two goals that weren’t necessarily completely caused by the other team, rather were consequences of our own mistakes.”
“I’m really pleased with how we played this season, and excited for our seniors to take the next step, as well as see how far we can go next year with our group. We will be back at practice on Thursday.”
Moore stuns Holbrook, Shamrocks advance
Tied at 46 with 26.9 seconds to play in the 3A quarterfinal matchup between Yuma Catholic and Holbrook, the Roadrunners had the ball with senior guard Noah Brown charging to the cup.
Below the rim, he was met by YC sophomore forward Fernando Vazquez, who blocked the shot. Junior guard Sebi Patane collected the ball and passed it to YC’s star guard, sophomore Braden Moore. The sophomore took the ball up the floor, 15 seconds to play as he crossed half-court. Moore took the ball left, than right, then charged his defender. Moore lost his handle, but collected the rock and drove left, before stepping back and heaving up a long-range prayer from three.
Time seemed to slow down as the ball soared through the air, but when the ball finally fell, it tickled the twine with just 1.2 seconds remaining, giving Yuma Catholic a 49-46 win it would not relinquish.
Vazquez led all YC scorers with 14, while Patane added 11. The Shamrocks will play No. 1 seed Valley Christian on Friday 4:30 p.m. at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.