For the second time in three years, San Luis boys soccer is headed to the 6A State Title Game, this time after defeating arch-rival Brophy 1-0, the same team that defeated the Sidewinders in penalties in 2020-21 final.

“The 2021 game was on a lot of the guys minds tonight,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said. “They really wanted it. Some seniors this year were sophomores on that team and so it felt good for them to win... I told them we’re not done though, the goal is to win the whole thing.”

