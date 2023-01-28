In their second meeting in eight days, San Luis and Cibola battled in another pivotal showdown in the 6A Desert Southwest Region, a game which despite a strong defensive showcase from both sides, resulted in a 1-0 Sidewinders win, securing a region title victory with one game remaining.
“Their team is always very solid defensively,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said. “We expected a very close game that would be decided on a set play or an individuality.”
Rojas’ squad got just that, as a high-powered Sidewinders squad only managed to score once compared to their two-goal victory on Jan. 19. The lone goal came from senior forward Josh Quezada, who cleaned up an opportunity by senior striker Luis Mario Medina which hit the post.
The player of the game for the Sidewinders was senior defender Erick Quirarte, who according to Rojas, “won absolutely everything in the air and on the ground, including the header that led to our goal.”
San Luis gets Kofa in a rivalry clash on Monday at Irv Pallack Field. Cibola plays its final region game against Gila Ridge on Tuesday.
Criminals’ rally falls short against Demons
On their second consecutive road trip to Phoenix, Yuma boys basketball took another loss, this time falling to the Greenway Demons 53-47, despite a massive rally in the final minutes.
The Criminals opened up the contest leading in the first quarter 11-7, but were behind by seven with a 28-21 score at half. Greenway continued to stretch its lead into the third quarter, which caused the Criminals to fall into a lethargic state across a major portion of the second half.
“It was one of those very frustrating nights where you’re tested mentally and we didn’t take that well,” Yuma head coach Curt Weber said. “If it starts going wrong it’s really easy to get down on yourself. That’s what happened to us across the third quarter and into the fourth.”
However, the Crims sparked a massive run halfway through the fourth quarter, closing the gap from 17 down to just trailing by four. This change can be attributed to a decision made by Yuma High, as the players advocated to run a press defense to create as much chaos as possible in order to give themselves a chance. It nearly worked, too.
“I’m very proud of the way they responded,” Weber said of his team. “As tired as they were, they made that decision and they stuck with it until the end.”
Sophomore guard Nick Amador scored 25 points with six three-pointers, leading all scorers. Sophomore big Andrew Mosqueda added eight points.
Yuma mades their third trip to Phoenix in five days to face Thunderbird on Monday.
The Shamrocks remained undefeated on Friday with a 10 point win over Parker, beating the Broncs 57-47.
Sophomore guard Braden Moore led the Shamrocks with 25 points. Sophomore center Fernando Vazquez scored 15, while sophomore wing Lucky Patane scored 12.
Yuma Catholic plays El Centro on Tuesday at home.
Sellers’ 27 points power Shamrocks by Broncs
Yuma Catholic girls basketball set the winning tone on Friday night, defeating Parker 73-56 with massive performances by their key players.
Senior guard Reese Sellers scored 27 points on Friday, with four steals and assists to boot. Junior center Ximena Poo was one of three Rocks with a double-double, as she scored 19 points with 11 rebounds. Sophomore wing Amanda Wiley finished with 14 points and a staggering 17 boards, with senior forward Rian Martinez, in her return from injury, filling the stat sheet with 11 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and five assists.
The Shamrocks play at Imperial on Wednesday.
Criminals snap losing streak
Yuma High girls basketball snapped a three-game losing streak with a 35-21 win over region opponent Greenway on Friday night.
With defense taking center stage, the Crims held the Demons to just 21 points. The key performance came from junior guard Belinda Gradias, who grabbed 10 rebounds and seven steals.
Yuma High plays Thunderbird at home on Monday.