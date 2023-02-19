On Tuesday night, San Luis senior defender Erick Quirarte was kept on the bench to preserve his health and energy. The Sidewinders managed to take down the North High Mustangs without their defensive cornerstone, but the senior was determined to use that extra rest to his advantage. On Saturday afternoon, Quirarte scored his first two goals of the season, a titanic effort propelling San Luis to a 2-0 win to advance to the state semifinals.

“He was huge for us today,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said of Quirarte. “Not only is he a huge contributor, but he gives the rest of the team so much confidence. From the goalie to the forwards, they know that if there’s danger at the back, Erick will be there and he will join the attack as well.”

