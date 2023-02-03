In a dominant conclusion to their third straight undefeated regular season, the San Luis Sidewinders crushed Gila Ridge on the road, 7-0.
Junior midfielder Misael Meza had his way with the Hawks scoring a hat trick on Thursday night to earn player of the game honors. Four Sidewinders scored one goal each. Senior striker Luis Mario Medina had an outstanding performance, scoring a goal with three assists. Senior fullback Oscar Mejia had one goal and one assist.
Thursday’s win marks several incredible milestones for the Sidewinders. San Luis has won 39 straight regular season games, while also logging its 21st consecutive win over local Yuma County opponents. In seven games against Yuma County schools this season, San Luis scored 32 goals. Against those four local opponents, they did not concede a single goal.
Overall the Sidewinders scored 58 goals across 13 games, but the outstanding stats begin looking at their defense. The Sidewinders set a school record with 10 clean sheets. Last season, San Luis scored 65 goals and allowed 16 for a goal differential of +49. This season, they allowed four goals total on the year, their best mark since allowing just two in 2016-17. However, 2022-23’s differential far surpasses that at +54, one of the best in program history.
At No. 2 in the state, San Luis will begin its charge for a state championship on Feb. 14. The Sidewinders were the only 6A school to finish undefeated.
Shamrocks earn play-in spot with heroic OT finish
Down 1-0 at halftime against No. 15 Veritas Prep, No. 18 Yuma Catholic had some serious digging to do to earn a spot in the 3A State Tournament.
With just under 10 minutes to play, the Shamrocks began their epic comeback, as junior midfielder Ruben Perez found the back of the net with an assist from sophomore midfielder Gean Lagarde.
Three minutes into overtime, the roles reversed, as Perez found Lagarde for the go-ahead goal which YC held on to, winning 2-1.
With the play-in win, YC has earned itself a spot in the 3A State Tournament. More details are set to come in the coming days with seeding, but it is confirmed YC will play on the road.
YC lose play-in in Scottsdale
Things weren’t as pretty for the girls soccer team at Yuma Catholic, as Scottsdale Prep paced past the Shamrocks in a 6-1 win on Thursday night in Scottsdale.
YC’s lone goal came from sophomore midfielder Janessa Lugo on a free kick.
The Shamrocks finished the season with a 9-4 record.
Kofa boys basketball took down Washington in its final home game of the season on Thursday night, beating the Rams 49-43.
Senior forward Joaquin Anaya led the way in his final game inside Rillos Gymnasium, scoring 17 points and 11 rebounds. His senior running mate, guard Adrian Gamez, scored nine points with 10 assists. Junior guard Calvin Barber finished with 11 points.
Kofa’s season finale is a local showdown at Cibola against the Raiders. Due to out-of-conference implications, the game doesn’t effect the Kings’ playoff standings, but it is certainly a local win they want to walk away with.
“We want to be competitive,” head coach Jeff Frazine said. “In order to do that, we have to limit teams to one shot per possession, limit turnovers and shoot effectively. Those are our keys,.”
Raiders crush Sidewinders
Cibola boys basketball beat region and local opponent San Luis 64-36 on the road on Thursday night, securing a 6A Desert Southwest title with a perfect 4-0 record.
Senior guard Jonah Ponder led all scorers with 25 points, going 7-for-13 from three-point land with five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Sophomore wing Jose Fernandez scored nine points with three boards and sophomore guard Dylan Stanley scored seven points with three assists and a pair of steals.
With Cibola hosting Kofa on Friday, all eyes turn to the matchup between two of the best basketball players in Yuma County, six-foot-five seniors Derek Stanley and Joaquin Anaya.