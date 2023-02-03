In a dominant conclusion to their third straight undefeated regular season, the San Luis Sidewinders crushed Gila Ridge on the road, 7-0.

Junior midfielder Misael Meza had his way with the Hawks scoring a hat trick on Thursday night to earn player of the game honors. Four Sidewinders scored one goal each. Senior striker Luis Mario Medina had an outstanding performance, scoring a goal with three assists. Senior fullback Oscar Mejia had one goal and one assist.

