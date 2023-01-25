On Jan. 3, Yuma Catholic girls basketball came out of the gate against Odyssey Institute slow, lacking its usual intensity after the time off over winter break. In one of the closer games the Shamrocks have played, YC allowed an inferior team to give them a run for its money, winning 42-29.

Riding a four-game win streak, the Shamrocks squashed any chance of a second close contest against the Minotaur, defeating Odyssey 48-25 at home.

