On Jan. 3, Yuma Catholic girls basketball came out of the gate against Odyssey Institute slow, lacking its usual intensity after the time off over winter break. In one of the closer games the Shamrocks have played, YC allowed an inferior team to give them a run for its money, winning 42-29.
Riding a four-game win streak, the Shamrocks squashed any chance of a second close contest against the Minotaur, defeating Odyssey 48-25 at home.
“Our energy was different this time around, we played with more,” YC head coach Bobby McGalliard said. “In the second half we really showed that, pulling away in the third and found a way to play our game and dictate the pace that we wanted to play.”
“We worked at practice a lot yesterday,” senior guard Reese Sellers said. “We knew that we could play better than we did last time out and we accomplished what we needed to in order to separate ourselves.”
With senior forward Rian Martinez sidelined due to injury precautions, Sellers and sophomore guard/forward Amanda Wiley took initiative in the win. Wiley scored 20 points and grabbed eight boards, while Sellers scored 13 with four assists and five steals.
“They are both excellent scorers,” McGalliard said of Wiley and Sellers. “They both have the ability to get to the basket whenever they want and shoot the three.”
Next up for the Shamrocks is a matchup at Parker on Friday. At No. 3 in 3A, YC defeated the No. 6 Broncs 49-27 on Jan. 5, but their aspirations go much further than that.
“I think if we keep this energy up, we are going to go pretty far in the playoffs, hopefully win,” Wiley said.
“I’m really excited,” Sellers added. “We played well against a few of the best teams in the state in a tournament a few weeks ago and played great. I think we have a good chance of putting together a streak and winning down the stretch.”
In their first meeting of the season, Cibola took down regional opponent San Luis 58-27 at home.
Senior guard Jonah Ponder, senior forward Derek Stanley and sophomore wing Jose Fernandez all shared the scoring lead with eight points each. Ponder added five rebounds and a pair of steals, while Stanley had four boards and a pair of steals.
The Raiders play perhaps their most anticipated game of the season on Friday against the No. 12 team in 6A and Open Division participant Mountain View Mesa on the road.
Shamrocks remain undefeated
In their 13th win of the season in non-tournament play, Yuma Catholic boys basketball defeated Odyssey soundly 67-37 at home.
Sophomore guard Braden Moore had a monster night on the floor with 32 points, leading all scorers. Junior wing Landen Urquijo scored 11, while sophomore center Fernando Vazquez added 10 points of his own.
YC gets Parker on the road on Friday.
Criminals fall to Panthers
Despite a strong defensive effort, Yuma High boys basketball fell on Tuesday at the hands of Paradise Honors 61-54, its second loss to the Panthers this season.
“We played much better defense this time around, as has been the case for the last few games,” Yuma head coach Curt Weber said. “What got us again is they outscored us in the second half and we ran out of steam... It was a good opportunity for us to put another benchmark out there and see where we’re at against a good team.”
Sophomore guard Nick Amador lead the Crims’ scoring effort with 18 points, while sophomore big Andrew Mosqueda added 16 of his own.
The Criminals play Moon Valley on the road on Thursday.
San Luis boys soccer came away with another win on Tuesday on Senior Night, taking down Gila Ridge 3-0 in the first of two regional matchups between the sides.
Senior striker Luis Mario Medina scored twice in the affair and senior forward Francisco Pina added the third. Senior midfielder Luis Meneses accounted for two of the assists, junior midfielder Misael Meza the other.
The No. 3 team in 6A, San Luis gets Cibola, whom they beat 2-0 last Thursday, on Friday.
Cardinals outlast Kings in overtime
In a heartbreaking loss on the road, Kofa fell to Glendale 4-2 after two late goals in the overtime period by the Cardinals.
Down 2-0 early, Kofa responded with a goal from senior striker Tiernan Nicewander, assisted by senior midfielder Lucio Ramirez. Later on, the Kings earned a penalty kick, which Nicewander also finished.
The two sides finished the first period of overtime tied, but a late rally pushed Glendale past with two goals in the final 10 minutes.
Kofa is back at home on Wednesday against Washington.
Kofa outlasts Copper Canyon
Kofa girls basketball won a hotly contested game against Copper Canyon 40-39 on Monday night.
Junior guard Shantal Montiel scored 22 points with four rebounds to boot in the win. Sophomore guard Amani Montiel filled up the stat sheet with eight points, 11 rebounds and two assists, as well as a go-ahead jumper with 20 seconds to play.
Kofa plays Buckeye on Wednesday.