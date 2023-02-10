GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cibola dominates QC
No. 17 Cibola girls basketball crushed No. 28 Queen Creek on Thursday night at home, moving on the the 6A State Tournament with a 59-21 win.
“With must-win games in order to move on, I thought we were prepared pretty well tonight,” Cibola head coach Anthony Gerg said. “I thought we were patient early on and took care of the ball in transition, from then on we were looking good... We got the ball to our best players and they all did really well for us.”
Junior guards Isabela Molina and Sierra Bomhower led the scoring efforts with 19 and 18 points respectively. Bomhower added two rebounds, two steals and a block, while Molina had five boards and five steals. Senior forward Rori Hoffmeyer scored seven points with five boards and three steals.
Cibola will have to wait for seeding to be announced, but there is potential for another home game for the Raiders, potentially at the cost of playing another game in the 18-team field instead of a bye. Regardless, Gerg’s squad seems up for the challenge.
“We have to stress defense, rebounding, eliminating turnovers going forward,” Gerg added. “If we can get our girls to believe that we can compete with anyone in 6A, cause we’ve been out there with some of the best, then we have a good shot at winning some games and maybe making a run.”
Gila Ridge falls to Highland
No. 30 Gila Ridge lost its play-in contest on Thursday night, falling to Highland in Gilbert 61-42 after a gritty 8-8 regular season.
BOYS SOCCER
Kofa drops heart-breaker
No. 18 Kofa boys soccer had high hopes for a postseason run in the 5A bracket, but unfortunately for the Kings, they would not get the chance to prove it, as a late deflection against No. 15 South Mountain resulted in 2-1 loss on the road.
“It’s really unfortunate because it’s not the way you ever want your season to end,” Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander said. “It’s a part of the game though, and that’s the nature of the beast of soccer. Any small thing can flip a game on its head.”
South Mountain got out of the gates quick, scoring early in the contest to put Kofa down.
In the second half, senior striker Tiernan Nicewander finished a ball brought into the box by fellow senior forward Jovanni Villegas to level the game at a goal apiece.
With five minutes to play, the Jaguars brought the ball into Kofa’s 18-yard box via a crossing attempt, but the Kings misplayed it, resulting in a goal for the Jaguars to put South Mountain up 2-1, a result which it would hold.
“It was just unlucky,” Nicewander said. “It’s a tough way to lose a game at any level of play, especially in the postseason. I think we had a strong season, but it’s disappointing our run ends here.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Gila Ridge wins in PKs
No. 14 Gila Ridge girls soccer took down No. 19 Marana in thrilling fashion on Thursday night at Arizona Western College, defeating the Tigers 4-1 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 deadlock could not be broken in overtime.
MILESTONES
Sellers, Bomhower reach 1,000 points
Two Yuma County guards in girls basketball reached the four-digit career scoring mark over the past two days.
Yuma Catholic senior guard Reese Sellers scored her 1,000th point against ALA – West Foothills on Wednesday in a 75-20 win.
Cibola junior guard Sierra Bomhower also reached the 1,000 point mark in Thursday night’s game against Queen Creek, hitting back-to-back three-pointers to surpass the mark.
“She’s the fourth player I’ve had reach 1,000 points, but Sierra is the first junior to do so,” Gerg said. “I’m proud of her.”
“It’s an awesome achievement,” Bomhower said. “It’s a really big accomplishment I’ve wanted since my freshman year and I’m happy I finally reached it.”