Kofa High School’s varsity soccer team made quick work of cross-town rival Yuma High School Tuesday night at Irv Pallack Field, defeating the Criminals 8-0 in a game that was ended with the mercy rule in effect.
The Kings built a 5-9 lead in the first half, getting goals from Lucio Ramirez with an assist from Diego Contreras on corner kick; Tiernan Nicewander on a penalty kick; Nicewander again, with an assist from Jovanni Villegas; Nolan Garcia on a 35 yard shot over the keeper; and another from Garcia with an assist from Nicewander.
In the second half, Nicewander scored with an assist from Diego Contreras; Garcia scored with an assist from Ramirez; and Aaron Sullivan closed out the scoring and the game with an assist from Nicewander.
“It’s nice to open the season on your home field with a win for the fans,” said Kofa Coach Jamie Nicewander.
“Yuma played hard the whole match and made us work for it.”
The Kings are now 5-0 on the season. Yuma is 0-2.
Sidewinders roll past Sunnyslope
PHOENIX – San Luis High School’s boys varsity soccer team pushed its season record to 3-0 with a 6-1 win over host Sunnyslope here Tuesday night.
The Sidewinders have now scored 16 goals on the season while giving up only three.
Luis Mario Medina was the player of the game Tuesday, said San Luis Coach Jesus Rojas, after Medina scored two goals and had two assists.
Also scoring for the Sidewinders were Luis Meneses, Misael Meza, Sebastian Noriega, Adair Ángulo.
Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity boys soccer team had as many shots on goal as Brawley, but unlike the Wildcats, couldn’t get any of them in the net on the way to dropping a 3-0 decision Tuesday night at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
Brawley edges Yuma Catholic
BRAWLEY – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity girls soccer team dropped a close 2-1 match to host Brawley here Tuesday night.
After a scoreless first half, Brawley scored off of a penalty kick.
Shortly afterward Shamrocks senior Alina Avelar, assisted by junior Janeth Manzo, scored to tie the game.
Brawley scored the deciding goal with about 10 minutes left in the game.
Yuma Catholic crushes Palo Verde
Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity girls basketball team opened its 2022-2023 season with a bang Tuesday night, crushing visiting Blythe-Palo Verde Valley High School 64-38.
Amanda Wiley led the way for the Shamrocks, scoring 27 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Reese Sellers, meanwhile, had 17 points and six assists while Rian Martinez had 10 points and eight rebounds.
“We really moved the ball offensively which allowed us to get to the rim,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Bobby McGailiardd.
“Defensively we were really active putting pressure on the ball and getting into the passing lanes. We need to do a better job of rebounding.
“Overall I felt our effort was outstanding.”
WELLTON – Antelope High School’s varsity girls basketball team got 28 points from Jocelyn Guillen on the way to defeating Mayer High School 48-33 here at home night Tuesday.
Marrissa Carrillo chipped in nine points for the winners and Gizelle Monje had eight points
BLYTHE – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity boys basketball team pushed its record to 6-0 overall with a lopsided 59-23 win over host Palo Verde Valley High School here Tuesday night.
“It was a good team win tonight. Our guys showed a lot of toughness,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Luke Stuckey.
“Now we have to prepare for a big game Friday at Northwest Christian.”
Braden Moore led the Shamrocks’ winning effort Tuesday night, scoring 15 points. Landen Urquijo, Fernando Vazquez and Lucky Patane each added nine points.
WELLTON – Antelope High School’s varsity boys basketball team needed an overtime period to knock off visiting Mayer 69-62 at home Tuesday.
Kenan Ragels led the way for the Rams, scoring 42 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
Antelope’s Israel Ruiz added eight points and had 10 rebounds, and freshman Tony Luna had four steals one of which led to the go-ahead score by Ragels.
San Luis buries San Pasqual
SAN LUIS – San Luis High School’s varsity boys basketball team broke into the win column Tuesday night by defeating visiting San Pasqual Valley High School 63-39 at home.
Alejandro Cordova had a game-high 20 points for the Sidewinders, while Ryan Desnoyers and Sergio Ontiveros each had 16.
“I was happy with the way we came out right away and took it to them,” said San Luis Coach Marcus Weeks. “We never looked back after that.
“It was a very physical game, but we didn’t back down. It was a solid team win.”
The Sidewinders are now 1-2 on the season. San Pasqual is 3-4.