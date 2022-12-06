Kofa High School’s varsity soccer team made quick work of cross-town rival Yuma High School Tuesday night at Irv Pallack Field, defeating the Criminals 8-0 in a game that was ended with the mercy rule in effect.

The Kings built a 5-9 lead in the first half, getting goals from Lucio Ramirez with an assist from Diego Contreras on corner kick; Tiernan Nicewander on a penalty kick; Nicewander again, with an assist from Jovanni Villegas; Nolan Garcia on a 35 yard shot over the keeper; and another from Garcia with an assist from Nicewander.

