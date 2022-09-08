Gila Ridge High School’s varsity boys golf team turned in the top five individual scores on the way to defeating Cibola High School and San Luis High School in a three-way match Thursday at Yuma Golf & Country Club.
The Hawks finished with a score of 169, followed by Cibola with a 207 and San Luis with 237.
Gila Ridge junior Ryder Schultz was the medalist, carding a 40. He was followed by John McMahen and Trent Karvoski, both with 41s; and Jack Sternitzke and Nathaniel Golding, both with 47s.
“It was a much better team score today for us. The weather was much more cooperative and really the guys were excited to have our second match after having the past couple pushed back due to heat,” said Gila Ridge Coach James Kuzniak.
“We are right back at it tomorrow (Friday) at Desert Hills, so we will look to build off of today’s results.”
The Raiders were led by Jaxun McNeece, Mason Douherty and Wyatt Norred, all with 51s. Also, Kadyn Marks had a 54.
For the Sidewinders, Ernesto Ochoa had the team’s best score, 53. He was followed by Diego Angulo with a 54, Vladimir Gurrola with a 63 and Ernesto Vizcarra with a 67.
Gila Ridge High School’s varsity girls golf team rolled past Cibola High School in a two-way match Thursday at Yuma Golf & Country Club.
The Hawks turned in a winning score of 224 to the Raiders’ 254.
Medalist honors went to Gila Ridge’s Emma Martinez with a 48.
Also for the Hawks, Alba Kindelan had a 57, Madison Grantham had a 59, Ellie Palmer turned in a 60 and Makayla Bocanegra had a 68.
“Our goal continues to be building a strong program and giving our girls opportunities to improve their leadership and self-confidence,” said Gila Ridge Coach Kristin Collins.
“We have a great group of girls who are focused, hard working, and coachable.Our strength this year is our balance and depth. Any of our golfers could be in the one position this season.”
For Cibola, Kayla Cabrales finished second overall with a 54. Also for the Raiders, Gwyneth Perea had a 64 and Hannah Gurney and Mia Soria each had 68s.
WELLTON – For the second time in as many nights, Antelope High School’s varsity volleyball team reeled off a straight-set win, this time defeating visiting San Pasqual Valley High School Thursday in the Antelope gym.
The Rams disposed of the Warriors 25-17, 25-10, 25-18.
On Wednesday night the Rams defeated Yuma High School in straight sets.
Marissa Carillo was the Rams’ top server Thursday, including getting the first eight points in the second set.
Also for the Rams, Jocelyn Guillen had nine kills.
Gila Ridge High School’s varsity volleyball team reportedly took a straight-set win over visiting Kofa High School Thursday night at Gila Ridge.
No other details were reported.
The Hawks are now 2-5 while the Kings are 1-4.