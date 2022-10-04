If there ever was a friendly confines of a golf course, Gila Ridge High School’s boys varsity team found it Monday afternoon at Mesa del Sol Golf Club.

Playing on their home course for the first time this season – Mesa del Sol was undergoing a major renovation – the Hawks settled right in and carded the top five scores in a two-way match with Cibola High School on the way to taking a 166-202 win.

