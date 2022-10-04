If there ever was a friendly confines of a golf course, Gila Ridge High School’s boys varsity team found it Monday afternoon at Mesa del Sol Golf Club.
Playing on their home course for the first time this season – Mesa del Sol was undergoing a major renovation – the Hawks settled right in and carded the top five scores in a two-way match with Cibola High School on the way to taking a 166-202 win.
Senior John McMahen led the Gila Ridge effort with a 38 for medalist honors. He was followed by Ryder Schultz at 41, Trent Karvoski with a 43 and Jack Sternitzke and Nathanial Golding in a three-way tie for fourth place, each shooting 44s.
The third player tied for fourth place with a 44 was Cibola’s top scorer, Mason Doherty. Also for the Raiders Wyatt Norred finished with a 50, Kadyn Marks came in at 52, Erick Resendez had a 56 and Jaxun McNeece had a 61.
“Our first match back at Mesa del Sol and it was as if John never left,” said Gila Ridge Coach James Kuzniak. “He came out and had a great day, ran into a little trouble with a double bogey on (hole No. 8) but recovered and shot one-under his next three holes.
“Overall all five guys were within six strokes of each other and really competed and took what the course gave them. It was really a great day or golf and I’m very happy with the our guys.”
Gila Ridge High School’s varsity girls golf team put together a nine-hole round of 213 during a Monday afternoon match with Cibola High School at Mesa del Sol Golf Club.
The Raiders did not have enough players for a team score.
Ellie Palmer led the Gila Ridge effort with a 50 for medalist honors. Alba Kindlean, meanwhile, had a 54, and Emma Martinez and Hailey Mendivil each had 55s.
For Cibola, Kaiya Cabrales finished with a 52, good for second place individually. Also, Hannah Gurney and Mia Soria each had 59s.
“Our lady Raiders are working hard to prepare for the district match on October 13,” said Cibola Coach Kristin Collins. “I am proud of their dedication.”
Shamrocks fall to Minotaurs
Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity volleyball team pushed visiting Buckeye-Odyssey Institute to the limit Monday night inside the Yuma Catholic gym, but dropped a five-set, 3A West Region match, 25-17, 25-23, 24-26, 13-25, 14–16.
Rian Martinez led the Yuma Catholic effort with 20 kills and seven aces. Jessica Jessica Kershaw had 17 digs and Athena Hice had three blocks.
