TONOPAH — Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity volleyball team evened both its overall and region records with a straight-set win over host Tonopah Valley High School here Monday night.
The Shamrocks beat the Phoenix 25-19, 25-21, 25-22.
Peyton McLeod had 16 digs for Yuma Catholic, while Eva Garcia had five kills and Payton Pikula had 20 assists.
The win improves the Shamrocks’ overall record to 7-7, while they are now 5-5 in the 3A West Region.They entered the game ranked 22nd in the state among 3A schools.
Kings top Cardinals
GLENDALE — Kofa High School picked up its second win in a row and fourth win of the season here Monday night.
The Kings stopped host Glendale High School 22-25, 24-22, 25-16 in a 5A Central Valley Region match.
The win improved Kofa’s overall record to 4-12. The Kings are 3-7 in region play.
No other information was available.
CROSS COUNTRY
Shamrocks’ Harman ties school record
PHOENIX — Yuma Catholic High School’s Caleb Harman tied the school record in the 5K on the way to finishing fifth in the Varsity Boys Division at the Juan Reyes Invitational here Saturday.
Harman’s time, 16 minutes, 55.8 seconds, tied the school record established in 2006
“Ninety percent of our athletes got their best times of the season,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Sister Mary Teresa Bettag.
The Shamrocks’ freshman boys won’t the meet as a team, led by Luke Freeman with an eighth place finish (20:19.4).
Also for the Shamrocks’ freshman girls team, Taryn Stevenson finished first (24:04.6) and Julia Watson was eighth (27:50.8); Abril Sanchez-Martinez was 11th among the junior varsity girls (24:54.4); and Rylie Stevenson finished 19th (22:53.1) in the varsity girls division.
SWIMMING
Raider boys, girls take Crim Swim Invitational wins
Cibola High School’s boys and girls varsity swim teams each reeled off wins in the 2022 Crim Swim Invitational eight-team meet Saturday at Valley Aquatic Center.
On the boys’ side, the Raiders rolled up 163 points. Gila Ridge High School was second with 146, Kofa High School was third (56), American Leadership Academy was fourth (50), Yuma High School was fifth (32), Gilbert Christian High School was sixth (19), San Luis High School was seventh (14) and Wickenburg High School was eighth (9).
In girls competition, Cibola totaled 168 points. Gila Ridge was second (134), ALA third (78), Gilbert Christian fourth (67), Kofa sixth (51) and Yuma seventh (6). San Luis and Wickenburg did not field girls teams.
The Raider boys had multiple winners in Ryan Dusek (100 backstroke; 200 medley relay; 400 freestyle relay); Ethan Jantzi (100 breaststroke; 200 medley relay; 400 freestyle relay); Nicolas Acero (500 freestyle; 200 freestyle relay; 400 freestyle relay); Gavin Logan (200 individual medley; 200 medley relay; 400 freestyle relay); and Jacob Pasquinelli (100 butterfly; 200 medley relay; 400 freestyle relay).
Multiple winners for the Raider girls were Payton Doak (100 butterfly; 100 backstroke; 200 medley relay; 200 freestyle relay); Miah Duarte-Olivas (100 breaststroke; 200 medley relay; 200 freestyle relay); Lauryn Embree (200 medley relay; 200 freestyle relay); and Amena Barker (200 medley relay; 200 freestyle relay).
“The Crim Swim is a well organized swim meet that allows the swimmers to shoot for qualifying times in their own backyard,” said Cibola Coach Mark Dusek. “There's no early morning bus ride which can affect their performances.
“There were some very close races (boys 500 freestyle and girls 100 yard butterfly) that could be the races of the year so far. Nicolas Acero (Cibola) and Erik Palacios (Gila Ridge) have had two amazing races this year (Acero won the race at the Crim Swim by .46 seconds). Everyone is out of their seats for that last 50 yards when those two race.
“Payton Doak swam very well and was able to win both her individual events (100 butterfly by .37 seconds over Gila Ridge's Sydney Sternitzke).
“Our kids showed great improvement with many provisional state times.
“Some swimmers that don't get enough recognition are our Unified Swimmers — Brian Castaneda, Cesar Grado and Annette Carrillo. They work hard and have dropped time this year. Their excitement to be swimming, especially in an invitational, is worth the price of admission!”
As has been the Raiders’ trademark this year, they put away the two wins with depth, taking first, second and third place in events.
Kofa Coach William Packham praised his team as well.
“The swimmers are starting to understand how practice is correlating to actual swim meet races,” said Packham. “It’s exciting when a swimmer comes up to me and says, ‘I did what I learned in swim practice and I dropped time.’
“I’m looking forward to the final swim meets of the season and more personal bests.”
Key performances for the Kings included David Nye (boys) and Kieran Paxton (girls) leading the team in sprint race times. Nye won the 50 freestyle and Paxton won the girls 100 freestyle.