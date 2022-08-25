Gila Ridge High School’s varsity boys golf coach thought the weather might be a problem for his team in Thursday’s 2022 season opener.
Turns out the Hawks were hotter than the afternoon temperature.
Gila Ridge put together a nine-hole round of 178 at Yuma Golf & Country Club, outdistancing Yuma High School by 56 strokes. The Criminals, fielding their first complete boys team of the season, shot a 234.
“It was our first match of the season and with the crazy weather we’ve been seeing the past couple of weeks, this match was a test of the guys’ endurance,” said Gila Ridge Coach James Kuzniak.
Junior Ryder Shultz led the way for the Hawks with a 41 for medallist honors.
Freshman Trent Karvoski turned in a 44, John McMahen had a 46, and Jack Sternitzke carded a 47.
“Dealing with adversity and performing under pressure I think they all had a good showing,” continued Kuzniak.
“And Ryder obviously was on top of his game. Trent Karvoski, a freshman making his team debut, also scored great.
“We will be back to practicing tomorrow and working on our short game to hopefully shave off a few more strokes.”
Parson Sievert led the Yuma effort with a 50. He was followed by Deven Aguirrebarrena (53), Rene Cabrera (65) and Derick Cuming (70).
Cuming was playing his first complete round ever, said Yuma Coach Letitia Malone, who despite the loss was pleased with her team’s performance.
“Our first goal this season was to post a team score,” said Malone, whose team didn’t have enough players at its two previous matches.
“Now our new goal is to work on lowering the score. It is nice to field a complete team.”
The Gila Ridge varsity girls team also played Thursday, but had no opponent as Yuma was unable to field a team. The Criminals forfeited.
The Hawks girls finished the round with a 234. Medalist was Enma Martinez (42), followed by Ellie Palmer (52). Also, first time player Makayla Bocanegra had a 64.
VOLLEYBALL
Rams are superior
SUPERIOR – Antelope High School’s varsity volleyball team opened the 2022 season on a winning note here Thursday night, defeating host Superior 25-13, 25-11, 25-9.
The Rams got key performances from Jaylynn Defries, Marissa Carillo and Yoselin Alvarez in the win. Alvarez served night straight points for the Rams.
“This was the Lady Rams’ first game of the season. They came prepared to play hard and win,” said Antelope Coach Rhona Taylor. “Their serving was spot on.”
Warriors get win
PHOENIX – San Pasqual Valley High School’s varsity volleyball team went on the road to open the 2022 season here Thursday, and went home with a hard-fought win.
The Warriors heat Phoenix-North Valley Christian Academy 25-15, 16-26, 35-20, 17-25, 15-13.
