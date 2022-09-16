Gila Ridge High School’s varsity boys and girls golf teams racked up two wins along with medalist honors during a three-way match Thursday afternoon with Yuma High School and San Luis High School at Yuma Golf & Country Club.
On the boys’ side, Gila Ridge won with a team total 165. Yuma was second at 223 and San Luis was third at 237.
In girls play, Gila Ridge had the match low score of 228. San Luis followed with a 285, and Yuma did not have enough players for a team score.
Gila Ridge’s Jack Sternitzke and John McMahen tied for medalist honors in the boys’ match, with each of the seniors shooting 40.
Hawks freshman Trent Karvoski wasn’t far behind, however, with a 41, while Ryder Schultz had a 44 and Keaton Young finished with a 51.
“The top three guys really battled it out in our closest scoring match of the year,” said Gila Ridge Coach James Kuzniak.
“These guys are all really finding their groove since we’ve had a nice little run of good weather. We still need to improve our putting but I think all of our guys can be consistently down in the 30s in another week or so.”
Vladimir Gurrola led the San Luis effort with a 54. He was followed by Ernesto Vizcarra (60), Diego Angulo (61) and Ernesto Ochoa (62).
For Yuma, Isaiah Hernandez finished with a 45, good for fourth individually. He was followed by Parson Sievert (53), Deven Aguirrebarrena (60) and Derek Cumins (65).
Senior Emma Martinez led the Hawks’ charge in the girls march, shooting a 38 that included seven pars for medalist honors.
Gila Ridge actually swept the top four individual places, with Madison Grantham and Ellie Palmer each shooting 62s and Alba Kindelan finishing with a 66. Kindelan tied for the fourth spot with San Luis’ Miranda Roman.
“We were a few good shots from having a great day,” said Gila Ridge Coach Travis Bogart. “A little more accuracy off the tee box will make a huge difference.We also left quite a few par putts short.
“I am pleased with how our improvement with ball contact left us competitive on many holes.”
For San Luis, following Roman were Miah Venegas (70), Vanessa Ambriz (73) and Aileen Sanchez (76).
Yuma’s two scores belonged to Olivia Escobedo (78) and Rebekah Sells (80).
Rams stay perfect with win
WELLTON – Antelope High School’s varsity volleyball team sent visiting Phoenix-North Valley Christian Academy home with a 25-19, 25-17 25-15 straight set loss Thursday night.
The win keeps the Rams’ overall (AIA) record perfect at 6-0.
Jimena Arana led the Rams with 10 kills while Marissa Carillo was the top server with five aces and 12 assists.
Raiders no match for Wildcats
BRAWLEY – Cibola High School’s varsity volleyball team dropped a straight-set decision to Brawley here Thursday night, losing 25-8, 25-14, 25-20.
It was the Raiders’ sixth straight loss.
No other details were available.
Kofa High School’s varsity volleyball team dropped a 5A Central Valley Region match to Buckeye High School Thursday night inside Dr. Ernest F. Rillos Gym.
The Kings won the first game, 25-20, but then lost three straight – 25-14, 25-17, 25-16.
It was Kofa’s second straight section loss.
Freshman Kayla White led the Kings’ effort with seven kills and Olivia Taylor had 30 digs and only two errors.