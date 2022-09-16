Gila Ridge High School’s varsity boys and girls golf teams racked up two wins along with medalist honors during a three-way match Thursday afternoon with Yuma High School and San Luis High School at Yuma Golf & Country Club.

On the boys’ side, Gila Ridge won with a team total 165. Yuma was second at 223 and San Luis was third at 237.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you