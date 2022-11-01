Don’t ask a Yuma High School football player to explain the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s formula for figuring who gets into the post-season playoffs and who does not.
Because even if they could, it still would not make any sense.
The Criminals, playing their first season in the AIA’s 3A Conference, finished the 2022 season 7-3, capped off by a 52-0 win over Chino Valley last Friday night, and did not qualify for post-season playoffs.
Yuma went into Friday night’s game ranked 17th by the AIA, one spot out of the state tournament bracket. And when the team gathered at the school Saturday morning to see where they would wind up in the AIA rankings (the 3A rankings are announced earlier than other conferences because the conference playoffs begin this week), their hopes were high.
And then they were crushed, when the AIA formula actually dropped Yuma from 17th to 18th, ending the Criminals’ season.
Perhaps what is most upsetting, however, is the fact that each of the four teams ranked 13th through 16th, have poorer overall records than Yuma. Lakeside-Blue Ridge (13) finished 5-5; American Leadership Academy-West Foothills (14) was 5-5; Monument Valley (15) was 6-4 and Benson (16) was 5-5.
“When we began the journey this year we had our sights set on making a playoff berth,” said Yuma Coach Bo Seibel. “The players and staff put a lot of time in the off season and during the season to make that a possibility. As the season went on we got stronger and better each week.
“It was hard watching the brackets come out and seeing the reactions of our seniors who witnessed the end of their high school career.
“We had high expectations after coming off a big win Friday night and seeing the previous number 14 and number 16 seeds lose. We really thought we had a chance at cracking the top 16. Unfortunately AIA uses algorithms and when their final decisions were made Yuma High didn’t crack the top 16.
“From a coaching standpoint, it’s tough because I know we have tremendous athletes who gave a lot of their time to the game and this program. It’s hard telling them that we weren’t good enough for the AIA playoffs even though we are a very good football team.”
Shamrocks tumble in 4A rankings
Yuma Catholic High School’s 31-30 overtime loss to Phoenix-Northwest Christian last week resulted in expected consequences – the Shamrocks dropped in the 4A rankings.
Prior to Friday night’s game, Yuma Catholic was ranked sixth among 4A schools, and if the Shamrocks had held steady through their final three games they were anticipating hosting a first-round playoff game Nov. 18. The top eight teams receive at-home games.
But Tuesday’s rankings show the Shamrocks now ranked 10th, with two games remaining on the 2022 schedule, which is Yuma Catholic’s first in the 4A Conference since being moved up after the 2021 season.
Closer examination shows that Snowflake, which Yuma Catholic played for the 3A state championship in 2020 and 2021, is ranked No. 5. And if both teams should remain where they are ranked, and get to the state championship game, they would face each other yet again.
Gila Ridge High School and Kofa High School, meanwhile, also 4A schools, are currently ranked 31st and 47th, respectively.
VOLLEYBALL
Safford ousts Yuma Catholic
SAFFORD – Yuma Catholic High School’s volleyball post-season run came to an abrupt end here Tuesday night when Safford took a 25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 19-25, 15-9 win over the Shamrocks in an Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A Conference State Tournament Play-In match.
The two teams were among 16 teams playing 3A play-in matches Tuesday, with each winner advancing the first round of the state tournament.
Rian Martinez led the Yuma Catholic effort with 22 kills and two aces while Reese Sellers had 11 kills and 21 digs, Eva Garcia had four blocks, Payton Pikula had 21 assists and Harlee McDowell had 18 assists.
The Shamrocks finished the regular season with a 10-6 overall record, 7-5 in the 3A West Region, and ranked 19th in the state. Safford entered Tuesday’s game with a 13-4 record overall, 6-2 in the 3A South Region and ranked 14th.
