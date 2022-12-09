PHOENIX – Yuma Catholic High School kept its season record unblemished by beating host Northwest Christian 58-37 here Friday night.
Braden Moore had a game-high 24 points for the Shamrocks and Lucky Patane chipped in 11.
“We had a great second half effort by our guys defensively tonight,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Luke Stuckey. “We held them to nine second half points.
“It was great to see us win a big game with our toughness and team defense. When shots don’t fall we have to find other ways to win and we did that tonight.”
The Shamrocks are now 7-0.
Kings suffer first loss
SURPRISE – Kofa High School’s varsity boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season here Friday night, dropping a 73-43 decision to host Willow Canyon High School.
“Willow Canyon was very efficient offensively and shot a high volume of three-point shots,” said Kofa Coach Jeff Frazine.
“They were also very long and athletic on the defensive end which hindered our ability to catch a rhythm on offense. Hats off to Willow Canyon. Talented team and well coached.”
Calvin Barber led the Kofa effort with 14 points while Francisco Jimenez had 13 points.
Kofa is now 3-1 overall.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Yuma Catholic pummels Crusaders
PHOENIX – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity girls basketball team had little trouble with host Northwest Christian High School here Friday night, taking a 62-23 win.
Yuma Catholic Coach Bobby McGalliard said afterward, “We played real well.”
Reese Sellers led the Shamrocks’ charge, scoring 18 points and dishing out six assists.
Rian Martinez added 17 points and had eight rebounds, Amanda Wiley had six points and 12 rebounds and Franky Sandoval had 11 points.
The Shamrocks are now 3-0 overall, averaging 61 points per game and giving up 21.
GIRLS SOCCER
Highland blanks Raiders
Cibola High School’s varsity girls soccer team couldn’t find the back of the net Friday night and consequently lost a 6-0 decision to visiting Gilbert-Highland High School at Raider Field.
“Highland was the better team tonight,” said Cibola Coach Andres Preciado. “We had our spurts where we played good football but it wasn’t enough at the end of the night.
“We will rest this weekend and give it a go on Monday against another rough opponent out of Chandler (Chandler High School).”
The Raiders are now 1-1-1.
