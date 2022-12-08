Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity boys soccer team built a 2-0 lead in the first half then got out-scored in the second half on the way to losing a 3-2 decision to Imperial High School Thursday night at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
“The second half we had at least three shots on goal that just didn’t go in,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Ralph Evans.
“We are still trying to get that on-field chemistry going and we are on point, we played great, moved the ball well and played hard.
“They were a fast and physical team, they moved the ball well. We didn’t capitalize on opportunities when we had them but I am proud of the game our boys played.”
Junior Santiago Mendez scored both of Yuma Catholic’s goals with assists from Esteban Hernandez and Julian Martinez.
The Shamrocks are now 1-2-2 on the season.
Sidewinders dominate, win, again
SAN LUIS – San Luis High School’s varsity boys soccer team pushed its season record to 4-0 Thursday night by defeating visiting Avondale-West Point 5-0.
The Sidewinders have not scored less than five goals in a game so far this season, and have given up only three goals.
The player of the game Thursday night, said San Luis Coach Jesus Rojas, was Misael Meza, how had two of the Sidewinders’ goals to go along with three assists.
The Sidewinders’ other three goals came from Oscar Mejia, Diego Velez and Sebastian Noriega.
IMPERIAL – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity soccer team got mauled here Thursday night at Imperial
The host Tigers posted an 8-0 win over the Shamrocks.
“It was definitely not the result we hoped for,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Morgan Hodges, “but we learned a lot from these games and we know what we need to work on going forward.”
Road weary Criminals stop Sidewinders
SAN LUIS – Yuma High School’s varsity boys basketball team has not played a game at home so far this season.
And until Thursday night the Criminals had not won a game.
But that all changed when Yuma rolled to a 78-38 win over host San Luis High School.
“What a great way to end a four-game road-trip,” exclaimed Yuma Coach Curt Weber. The Criminals are now 1-3 overall.
Sophomore Nick Amador led the way for the Criminals with 30 points. Junior Max Pacheco added another 20.
The Criminals play their first game at home on Tuesday, hosting cross-town rival Kofa.
Criminals roll past Sidewinders
Yuma High School’s varsity basketball team coasted to a 57-9 win over visiting San Luis High School inside The Palace at Prison Hill Thursday, three nights after the Criminals put 57 points on the scoreboard in another lopsided win.
Senior Alyssa Franco fueled Thursday night’s win, scoring 22 points and registering 11 steals.
Also for Yuma, sophomore Jovanni Amador had 13 points, going 4-for-6 from 3-point range, to go along with seven assists; and Junior Belinda Gradias added 10 points, had 11 rebounds and six blocks.
Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity girls basketball team picked up its second win of the young season Thursday night, defeating visiting Brawley 57-21 at Yuma Catholic.
“We really executed our game plan,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Bobby McGalliard. “Offensively we wanted to get the ball inside to Rian and we were successful getting her in favorable match-ups
“Defensively we want to continue to put pressure on the ball and we were able to do that. And as in every game we want to control the backboards and I felt we did a good job but we need to improve in that area. Overall we played well.”
Rian Martinez was the big gun for the Shamrocks, scoring 20 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking five shots.
Reese Sellers meanwhile had 14 points, five assists and five steals while Amanda Wiley had 14 points and 12 rebounds.