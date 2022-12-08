Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity boys soccer team built a 2-0 lead in the first half then got out-scored in the second half on the way to losing a 3-2 decision to Imperial High School Thursday night at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.

“The second half we had at least three shots on goal that just didn’t go in,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Ralph Evans.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you