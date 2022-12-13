San Luis High School’s varsity boys soccer team coasted to its fifth straight win of the season Monday night, defeating host Yuma High School 12-0 at Curley Culp Memorial Stadium art Doan Field.

Luis Mario Medina was the player of the game for the Sidewinders, said San Luis coach Jesus Rojas, scoring four goals. Misael Meza also scored four goals, Josh Quezada scored two and Sebastian Noriega scored one.

