San Luis High School’s varsity boys soccer team coasted to its fifth straight win of the season Monday night, defeating host Yuma High School 12-0 at Curley Culp Memorial Stadium art Doan Field.
Luis Mario Medina was the player of the game for the Sidewinders, said San Luis coach Jesus Rojas, scoring four goals. Misael Meza also scored four goals, Josh Quezada scored two and Sebastian Noriega scored one.
San Luis is now 5-0 on the season overall, having outscored its opponents 38-3.
GOODYEAR – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity boys soccer team had two settle for a 2-2 tie with host Trivium Preparatory Academy here Monday night in a 3A Southwest Region matchup.
Hector Soto scored both of Yuma Catholic’s goals.
The Shamrocks are now 1-3-3 overall, 0-1 in region play.
Shamrocks squeeze past Trivium Prep
GOODYEAR – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity girls soccer team pulled out a 1-0 win over host Trivium Preparatory Academy here Monday night in the 3A West Region opener for both teams.
Sophomore Janessa Lugo scored the unassisted goal.
“The girls fought hard and showed a lot of stamina and mental toughness after having two away games last week and a hard weekend of games at the Ben Franklin tournament,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Morgan Hodges.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them for pulling through and coming away with win today.”
CHANDLER – Cibola High School’s varsity girls soccer team suffered a 5-0 loss to host Chandler here Monday night.
“We couldn’t seem to get anything going tonight,” said Cibola Coach Andres Preciado.
“We have to get back to training and work on fundamentals. The season is young and there are plenty of games left to turn the season around.”
BRAWLEY – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity boys basketball team maintained its undefeated record with a 57-32 win over host Brawley High School here Monday night.
Fernando Vazquez had 13 points for the Shamrocks while Lucky Patane had 11 and Landen Urquijo 10.
SALOME – Antelope High School’s varsity boys basketball team lost a 54-44 decision to host Salome here Monday night.
Mistakes late in the game cost the Rams, said Antelope Coach Angel Esparza.
Caleb Martinez had 15 points to lead the Antelope effort. Kenan Ragels added 14 points.
Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity girls basketball team continued its early-season dominance, registering a 57-21 win over El Centro-Central Monday night at Yuma Catholic.
Rian Martinez led the Shamrocks’ charge with 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Reese Sellers added 13 points and had six assists and five steals while Amanda Wiley had 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Shamrocks are now 4-0 and are yet to score under 50 points.
Salome runs away from Rams
SALOME – Playing with just six players Antelope’s varsity girls basketball team suffered a 50-7 defeat here to host Salome Monday.
Illnesses and disciplinary reasons caused the Rams to be shorthanded, said Antelope Athletic Director Rocky Jaime.