It’s probably too early to begin calling them the “Baby Kings,” but there’s no hiding the fact that three sophomores led Kofa High School’s varsity boys golf team to a dual-match win over San Luis High School Wednesday afternoon at Cocopah RV and Golf Resort.

The Kings’ Edgar Rodriguez was the medalist with a 41. He was followed by Eddie Smith with a 44 and Joshua Buelna with a 46. All three are sophomores.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you