It’s probably too early to begin calling them the “Baby Kings,” but there’s no hiding the fact that three sophomores led Kofa High School’s varsity boys golf team to a dual-match win over San Luis High School Wednesday afternoon at Cocopah RV and Golf Resort.
The Kings’ Edgar Rodriguez was the medalist with a 41. He was followed by Eddie Smith with a 44 and Joshua Buelna with a 46. All three are sophomores.
The Kings’ fourth score was a 52, from senior Jose Ramirez.
Kofa finished the round with a 183. San Luis finished at 212.
“All phases of Edgar’s game were on point, guiding him to victory,” said Kofa Coach Ben Franz.
“Eddie Smith and Josh Buelna also had solid rounds.
“With two weeks left in the season the Kings put together their best team score of the season.”
San Luis’ Vladimir Gurrola led the Sidewinders with a 47, finishing fourth. Following Gurrola were Ernesto Vizcrara with a 53 and Ernesto Ochoa and Rigoberto Hernandez, both with 56s.
Hawks second, Raiders third in 4-way match
GILBERT – Gila Ridge High School finished second and Cibola High School finished third in a four-way match Wednesday here at Trilogy Golf Club.
The Hawks had a team score of 198 and Cibola had a 206.
Queen Creek-Casteel was the match winner with a 155 and Chandler-Basha was fourth and 207.
Gila Ridge was led by Emma Martinez who shot a 46 for seventh place individually. She was followed by Ellie Palmer (47, 8th place), Alba Kindelan (52, tied for 12th place) and Hailey Mendivial (53, 14th place).
For Cibola, Maleia Padilla finished with a 47 in eighth place. Also for the Raiders Kaiya Cabrales followed in 11th place (50), Hannah Gurney tried for 12th (52) and Gwyneth Perea finished 16th (57).
The medalist was Casteel’s Jordan Cowing with a 32. Casteel swept the top five individual places in the team scoring.
“Today’s highlight was Kaiya shooting a from the white tees,” said Cibola Coach Kristin Collins. “She continues to improve each week.”
Cibola High School’s varsity volleyball team stopped cross-down rival Kofa High School in straight sets Wednesday night inside Raider Gym.
The Raiders won 25-14, 25-19, 25-20.
Dyannah Torres led the Kofa effort with 18 digs against one error and freshman Kaylah White led the Kings with three kills on the night.
“The team played scrappy, but Cibola played a cleaner match,” said Kofa Coach Tim Morrison.
Marquez leads Hawks against Criminals
Eduardo Marquez led Gila Ridge High School’s boys varsity cross country team in a dual-meet with Yuma High School Wednesday at the East Wetland Park course.
Eduardo Marquez covered the course in 18 minutes, 6 seconds. He was followed to the tape by teammates Daniel Chavez (20:02), Alberto Garcia (21:06), Abel Alvarez (21:05) and Jonathan Lopezv(21:12).
The team scores were not reported.