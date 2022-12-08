WELLTON – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity wrestling team made the trek over Telegraph Pass worth the trip Wednesday as the Shamrocks went a perfect 5-0 in the Antelope Multiple Duals at Antelope High School.

The Shamrocks beat Chandler-Valley Christian 78-6, Phoenix-Northwest Christian 66-15, Tempe Prep 75-0, Wittman-Mountainside 84-0, and Phoenix Christian 66-9.

