WELLTON – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity wrestling team made the trek over Telegraph Pass worth the trip Wednesday as the Shamrocks went a perfect 5-0 in the Antelope Multiple Duals at Antelope High School.
The Shamrocks beat Chandler-Valley Christian 78-6, Phoenix-Northwest Christian 66-15, Tempe Prep 75-0, Wittman-Mountainside 84-0, and Phoenix Christian 66-9.
The event featured 10 teams, including Antelope and San Pasqual.
Nine Shamrocks put together 5-0 records, led by 120-pounder Javier Lopez who had four wins by pin.
The other eight who were perfect on the day were Jayden Rodriguez (106 pounds); Khel Lipumano (113); Josh Rodriguez (132); Easton Jones (138); Hunter Hancock (150), Trent Blomquist (190), Juan Flores (215), Emilio Bojorquez (215) and Max McVicker (285).
Yuma Catholic is now 17-3 in duals.
Rams grapplers pull out two wins
WELLTON – Antelope High School’s varsity wrestling team, handicapped by a sparse lineup, collected two wins against three losses Wednesday in its own Antelope Multiple Duals match.
The Rams beat Chandler-Valley Christian 36-18 and Wittman-Montainside 36-12.
“There were just too many open weights for us,” said Antelope Coach Rocky Jaime. “All in all a good showing for our young squad.”
Andrew Arevalo went 5-0 for the Rams at 126 pounds with five pins. Also, Jose Moreno was 4-1 at 120 pounds, Antonio Murrieta went 4-0 at 144 and Luis Armenta was 4-1 at 165.