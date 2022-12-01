MESA – San Luis High School (2-0) reeled off a 5-0 win over host Dobson High School here Thursday night.
The Sidewinders got goals from juniors Misael Meza (2) and Sebastian Noriega, freshman Oscar Renteria and senior Oscar Mejia.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
MESA – San Luis High School (2-0) reeled off a 5-0 win over host Dobson High School here Thursday night.
The Sidewinders got goals from juniors Misael Meza (2) and Sebastian Noriega, freshman Oscar Renteria and senior Oscar Mejia.
“The player of the game was our defender, Oscar Mejia,” said San Luis Coach Jesus Rojas, “after having one goal, one assist, and helping keep a clean sheet.”
The Sidewinders have scored 10 goals in their first two games while allowing only two.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cibola settles for tie
EL CENTRO – Cibola High School’s varsity girls soccer team settled for a 1-1 tie with host Central High School here Thursday night.
Central scored a goal in the first half on a corner kick and Cibola’s Angie Moreno, with an assist from Itzel Meza, tied the game with 10 minutes remaining in the second half.
“It was a very physical game from the beginning to the end,” said Cibola Coach Andres Preciado. “The ladies fought back to get the equalizer in the 70th minute. I’m proud of how the girls battled back and played to the final whistle.
“Our defense played well holding Central to only a few solid scoring opportunities. I’m extremely proud of the girls, especially the young ones on the squad.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rams fall to North Pointe
WELLTON – Antelope High School’s varsity boys basketball team dropped a 58-46 decision to Phoenix-North Pointe Preparatory at home Thursday night.
The Rams were leading at the intermission but had three starters go down, including leading scorer Caleb Martinez, with ankle injuries.
Israel Ruiz led the Rams with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Martinez had 12 points and eight rebounds before leaving the game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hawks fly past West Point
Gila Ridge High School’s varsity girls basketball team had little trouble with visiting Avondale-West Point High School Thursday night, as the Hawks posted a 53-26 win.
Bella DeCorse led the way for the Hawks with 22 points – 13 of them from the free throw line.
Duo leads Rams to win
WELLTON – Antelope High School’s varsity girls basketball team pulled out a 28-26 win over Phoenix-North Point Preparatory Thursday night at Antelope.
Yareli Manriquez and Jocelyn Guillen did all of the scoring for the Rams, with Manriquez pouring in 16 points and Guillen adding 12 more.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.