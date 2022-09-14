Kofa High School dropped a four-set decision to visiting Glendale-Copper Canyon Tuesday night inside Dr. Ernest F. Rillos Gym losing 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 25-13.
It was the 5A Central Valley Region opener for both teams.
Olivia Taylor filled in as libero, said Kofa Coach Tim Morrison, “and was everywhere. She had 37 digs against only two errors on the match.”
Also freshman Kayla White made her varsity debut and led the Kings with five kills and three aces.
Shamrocks win on the road
IMPERIAL, Calif. – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity volleyball team hammered out a 12-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23 win over Imperial here Tuesday night.
Rian Martinez had 17 kills and six aces for the Shamrocks, while Reese sellers had 11 kills and Payton Pikula had 26 assists.
Antelope knocks off Salome
SALOME – Antelope High School’s varsity volleyball team needed four games but was able to put away Salome here Tuesday night, 25-22, 25-13, 26-24, 19-25.
Marissa Carillo led the Rams with 15 assists and two kills.
Also for the Rams, Jocelyn Guillen had seven kills on the outside and Yareli Manriquez had six aces.
BOYS GOLF
Kings finish second
in three-way
Kofa High School finished second behind Avondale-Agua Fria High School and ahead of San Luis High School in a three-way match Tuesday at Desert Hills Municipal Golf Course.
The visiting Owls finished the day with a 189, followed by the Kings with 199 and Sidewinders with 232.
Kofa was led by sophomores Edgar Rodriguez and Josh Buelna, who shot 46 and 47 respectively.
Ernesto Ochoa was the top finisher for the Sidewinders, shooting a 54.
Agua Fria’s Micheal Myint was the medallist with a 38.
“Rodriguez rode a hot putter all day long and Buelna relied on sharp iron play to post their best scores of the season,” said Kofa Coach Ben Franz.
Criminals come up short
Despite having a player tie for medalist honors, Yuma High School’s varsity boys golf team came up short Tuesday in a three-way match with Surprise-Willow Canyon High School and Avondale-Westview High School at Yuma Golf & Country Club.
Willow Canyon finished with a 201, followed by Yuma High at 223 and Westview at 248.
The Criminals’ Parson Sievert shot a 42 to tie with Willow Canyon’s Brady Chapman for medalist honors.
Also for the Criminals, Isaiah Hernandez came in with a 50, Derek Cumins had a 65 and Deven Aguirebarrena had a 66.
“We expected more of ourselves today, but we continued to grind it out,” said Yuma High Coach Tish Malone.
“While I would have liked to seen more consistency, I am pleased that they continued to play hard.”
Gila Ridge drops close match
CHANDLER – Gila Ridge High School’s varsity boys golf team let a close one slip away here Tuesday at Springfield Golf Club, losing by four strokes in the team scoring.
Gila Ridge finished with a 148, while Campo Verde High School had a 144 to win the team portion and Seton Catholic Prep had a 147 for second place. Cibola High School finished fourth with a 178.
Gila Ridge’s Trent Karvoski finished second overall with a 35, two strokes behind the medalist, Campo Verde’s Tanner Suthlerland with a 33.
Also for the Hawks, Ryder Schultz and John McMahen came in with 37s, Jack Sternitzke had a 39 and Keaton Young had a 42.
“It’s always nice to measure up against schools in the valley and I think we matched up pretty well,” said Gila Ridge Coach James Kuzniak.
“Trent stepping up and coming in third at a course he’s never played was impressive. We left some putts out there which came back to hurt us in the team scores but having four guys place in the top 10 is a great showing.”
For Cibola, Mason Doherty led the Raiders with a 39 in 10th place.
Also for Cibola, Erick Resendez and Wyatt Norred had 45s, Anthony Neerpat had a 49 and Jaxun McNeece had a 50.
