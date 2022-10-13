BULLHEAD CITY – Cibola High School rolled up a pair of wins during a dual meet here Thursday, as the Raider boys defeated host Mohave High School 178-85, and the Raider girls won 184-89.
“We had a long bus trip with a few hiccups along the way,” said Cibola Coach Mark Dusek. “The kids didn’t get a great warmup in, but still came out strong and swam well in their events.
“Once again, depth helped both the boys and girls team secure a victory. We had a few kids swim different events and they did a very good job adapting to what they weren’t used to.
“The rest of the season is going to test the kids and we’re excited to see where they go from here.”
Multiple event winners for the Raider boys included Ethan Jantzi (200 individual medley; 100 breaststroke; medley relay; 4x100 freestyle relay); Oren Sutphin (200 freestyle; medley relay; 4x50 freestyle relay); Jacob Pasquinelli (100 butterfly; medley relay; 4x50 freestyle relay); Ryan Dusek (100 Backstroke; medley relay; 4x100 freestyle relay); Lincoln McCall (400 meter freestyle; 4x50 freestyle relay); and Nicolas Acero (100 freestyle; medley relay; 4x100 freestyle relay).
For the Raider girls, multiple event winners were Payton Doak (200 individual medley; 100 butterfly; medley relay; 4x50 freestyle relay);
Miah Duarte Olivas (200 freestyle; 100 freestyle; medley relay; 4x50 freestyle relay); Amena Barker (100 breaststroke; medley relay; 4x50 freestyle relay); and Lauryn Embree (400 meter freestyle; 50 freestyle; medley relay; 4x50 freestyle relay).
Kofa High School swam to a win over San Luis High School, Kingman-Lee Williams High School and Kingman High School during a Thursday meet at Valley Aquatic Center.
Final scores for the boys and girls wins were not available, but “Kofa won,” according to Kings Coach William Packham.
“We’re in the home stretch of the season. The swimmers’ hard work is paying off. Even though they are sore, they keep swimming faster times,” said Packham.
“I’m excited for the kids to start tapering and focusing on the finer details like starts, turns and finishes to drop that extra time.”
Key performances Thursday, said Packham, were turned in by sophomore Jacob Rouff and Kieran Paxton, who “led the team in sprint race times.”
Also, Alala Porter and David Nye (state provisional time 500 free) and Logan Hartley “led the team in the endurance races and swimming personal bests.”
“The boys 200 meter freestyle relay team (Rouff, Evan LaRue, David Nye and Jack Wilkins) led their Kofa boys relay to a first place finish and their best time of the year.
“The girls 200 meter freestyle team ( Elena Packham, Marissa Roldan, Matteah Wilkins, Kieran Paxton) led their Kofa girls relay to a first place finish and their best time of the year.”
“Most kids swam personal best times again … maybe because coach decided to give popsicles to the winners of every heat,” said Coach Packham
PARKER – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity volleyball team dropped a straight set decision to host Parker here Thursday night
The Shamrocks lost 25-19, 25-20, 25-17.
Rian Martinez had 12 kills and four aces for Yuma Catholic.