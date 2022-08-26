WINTERHAVEN – Now showing: Ethan Jackovich.
The senior tight end and defensive lineman put on an impressive performance Friday night, catching three passes for 129 yards and a touchdown on offense and registering nine tackles and two quarterback sacks on defense in leading San Pasqual Valley High School to a 28-0 win over visiting Tucson-Catalina High School at Warrior field.
The win was San Pasqual’s first since 2017, breaking a 19-game losing streak.
“Yeah, that was in the back of my mind,” said the Warriors’ first-year coach Manny Sanchez. “It was good to end that streak and start the season off right.
“It was also good for them to get some confidence going into our bye week.”
Jackovich got the Warriors rolling, hauling in a pass from quarterback Gibert Menta and rumbling 85 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
“The positive plays on offense kept the momentum on our side,” continued Sanchez.
Menta finished the night 8-for-21 for 196 passing yards and one passing touchdown, and picked up 25 yards rushing and one touchdown.
Almost upstaging Jackovich was freshman running back Jonathan Martinez who had 13 carries for 100 yards and touchdown.
“We had a good all around game,” said Sanchez, “especially from freshman running back Jonathan Martinez who surprised all of us.
“And we had a good game from Ethan Jackovich on both sides of the ball.”
The Warriors (1-0) have this week off before going on the road to face Wittman-Mountainside on Sept. 9.
So far, life has not gone as expected for Yuma High School in the 3A Conference.
Expecting to be more competitive since being moved down from 5A, where Yuma High resided in 2021, the Criminals have so far been outscored 81-24 and are 0-2, the latest setback coming Friday night inside Curley Culp Memorial Stadium at Down Field, a lopsided 60-6 loss to Bullhead City-Mohave.
What makes Friday’s loss hurt even more, is it was the 3A West Region opener for the Criminals.
Yuma did not find the end zone until 1:33 remained in the game scoring on a 25-yard pass from Nick Amador to Andrew Mosqueda.
“We had a rough fist half but we came out the second half and battled,” said Yuma Head Coach Bo Seibel. The Criminals were down 46- 0 at the intermission.
“We held them to two scores and we came out and put up a score.”
The Criminals (0-2) now prepare for a road trip on Friday, traveling to Antelope.
Antelope 48, Mountainside 0
WELLTON – Antelope High School opened the 2022 season with a 48-0 win Friday night over visiting Wittman-Mountainside at Buckeye Field.
It was also the first win for Rams new Head Coach Doug South.
No other details were available.
Antelope next plays Yuma High at home on Friday.