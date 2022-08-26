WINTERHAVEN – Now showing: Ethan Jackovich.

The senior tight end and defensive lineman put on an impressive performance Friday night, catching three passes for 129 yards and a touchdown on offense and registering nine tackles and two quarterback sacks on defense in leading San Pasqual Valley High School to a 28-0 win over visiting Tucson-Catalina High School at Warrior field.

