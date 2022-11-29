Cibola High School’s varsity girls soccer team tossed a shutout at cross-town rival Yuma High School Tuesday night, posting an 8-0 win at Curley Culp Memorial Stadium at Doan Field.
It was the 2022-2023 season opener for both teams.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Cibola High School’s varsity girls soccer team tossed a shutout at cross-town rival Yuma High School Tuesday night, posting an 8-0 win at Curley Culp Memorial Stadium at Doan Field.
It was the 2022-2023 season opener for both teams.
“I felt the girls were a little nervous to start the game but once we scored the first goal 12 minutes into the game they settled in,” said Cibola Coach Andres Preciado. “We scored five goals within an eight-minute span to close the first half.
“We walked away tonight with many positives to take to our next game Thursday at El Centro. I’m very proud of their effort tonight.”
Itzel Mesa led the way for the Raiders, scoring three goals and registering one assist.
Also for Cibola, Lailah Solomon had two goals and Aaliyah Olivares, Brieaun Gonzales and Vianca Escamilla each had one goal.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Second half dooms Criminals
AVONDALE – Yuma High School let what was a relatively close game at halftime get away in the second half and lost a 76-59 decision to host Agua Fria High School here Tuesday night.
The Criminals trailed 35-26 at the intermission.
“It was a great effort for our young team in their opening game of the year,” said Yuma Coach Curt Weber. The Criminals have one senior on the roster.
Junior Max Pacheco led the Yuma effort Tuesday with 21 points and classmate Reggie Antone added 13 points.
Kings open with win on road
PHOENIX – Kofa High School’s varsity boys basketball team opened the 2022-2023 campaign with a win on the road Monday night, defeating host Washington 50-41.
The Kings led the entire way, enjoying a 14-point fusion at the intermission.
Francisco Jimenez led the Kings with 18 points. Calvin Barber chipped in 16 points, Adrian Game had nine points, five assists and seven steals, and Joaquin Anaya had six points and hauled down 15 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kofa girls fall to Washington
Kofa High School’s varsity girls basketball team stumbled out of the gate in its season opener Monday night, dropping a 54-19 decision to Phoenix-Washington inside Ernest F. Rillos Gym.
Amani Montiel led the Kofa effort with 10 points and two assists while Pebbles Braveheart had nine rebounds.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.