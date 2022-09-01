What a difference three nights make.
On Tuesday, Yuma High School’s varsity volleyball team dropped a straight-set loss to Kofa High School in the 2022 season opener for both teams at Kofa.
Thursday night the Criminals, playing at home inside The Palace at Prison Hill, beat the Kings in five sets, 25-23, 22-25, 27-25, 20-25, 15-9.
The win evens Yuma High’s record at 1-1.
“I’m super proud of the way these young ladies played,” said Yuma High Coach Tiffany Arriola. “They put their heart out on the court and never gave up. Even when we were down by multiple points they fought to bring it back up. Every player put in their 110 percent on the court and I couldn’t be more proud of them and what this program is starting to turn out to be.”
Individually, Arriola singled out senior outside hitter Asyria Pacheco, senior setter/middle Cali Becker and senior Libero Alyssa Franco.
“They fought for this win and they deserved it with all the hard work they put into this game,” continued Arriola. “It wasn’t an easy game but now they know their worth.”
Kofa, now 1-2, meanwhile got 10 kills from Leeza Jones while Dyannah Torres served up five aces and had 26 digs.
Raiders fall to Jackrabbits
MESA – Cibola High School’s varsity volleyball team dropped a straight-set, 25-12, 25-17, 25-7 loss to Mesa High School here Thursday night.
The Raiders are now 0-2 on the season.
No other details were made available.
Hawks get first win
Gila Ridge High School’s varsity volleyball team finally got into the win column Thursday night, defeating visiting Phoenix-Camelback in straight sets.
No other details were made available.
The Hawks are now 1-3 overall.
Sidewinders in win column
SAN LUIS – San Luis High School’s varsity volleyball team notched its first win of the season Thursday night, defeating Phoenix-Alhambra in straight sets, 25-10, 25-10, 15-16 at home.
The Sidewinders are now 1-2.
No other details were made available.
BOYS GOLF
Kofa golfers finally play and win
GOODYEAR – It took a while, but Kofa High School’s varsity boys golf team finally got a match in the books Thursday here at Palm Valley Golf Club.
The Kings took on Avondale-St. John Paul II Catholic High School and put up the top three scores on the board, led by sophomore Edgar Rodriguez with a 48.
The Kings’ first four matches of the season were postponed due to high heat, said Kofa Coach Ben Franz.
But when they hit the links here Thursday, “Edgar’s putter was hot from the get go and it didn’t let him down all the way through,” said Franz.
Two more Kofa sophomores, Eddie Smith and Josh Buelna, had the second and third best scores, 51 and 55 respectively.
Also, the Kings’ Jose Ramirez shot a 53 but his score didn’t count because of the “double par pick up rule.”
There was no team score because St. John Paul II did not field a full team.
GIRLS GOLF
Anaya paces Kofa girl linksters
GOODYEAR – Charlize Anaya carded her personal best nine-hole round here Thursday at Palm Valley Golf Club to lead the Kofa High School varsity girls golf team in a two-way match with Avondale-St. John Paul II Catholic High School.
Anaya finished the round with a 46, good for second place overall.
The Kings also got a 55 from Elena Nunez and a 57 from Katelyn Pisano.
St. John Paul II’s Kaitlyn Helm was the medalist with a 39.
Neither team had enough players for a team score, however.
