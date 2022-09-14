Cibola High School dominated Wednesday’s three-way cross country meet with host Yuma High School and San Luis High School at East Wetlands Park, taking team and individual wins in both the boys and girls divisions.
In the boys division, the Raiders’ Alan Ornelas covered the course in 18 minutes, 19 seconds or the individual win.
The Raiders finished with 19 points, followed by San Luis with 40. The Criminals had only two runners place.
Also for Cibola, Isaiah Lozano was second (19:22), Gavin Bermudez was third (20:26), Caius Latra was sixth (20:30) and Micah Peynado was eighth (22:33).
Alberto Buchanan led the San Luis effort, finishing fourth overall (20:27).
On the girls side, Cibola’s Isabella Irazola was the top individual finisher, clocking in at 25:06.
Cibola finished with 19 points, San Luis had 57 and Yuma High had two finishers.
Also for Cibola, Elvyra Aguilar was second (25:24) Angelilna Garcia was fourth (26:21), Emma Cuevas was fifth (26:23) and Jazmin Miranda was seventh (27:25).
Yuma High’s Samantha Luna was third overall (26:05) and Brisa Ayon was the top San Luis finisher in sixth (26:27).
“Samantha Luna, a freshman, finished third, right in the middle of Cibola’s front runners,” said Yuma High Coach John Baldwin. “She definitely made some new friends today and maybe a few friendly rivalries.”
Cibola High School’s varsity volleyball team is still looking for its first win of the season after dropping a straight-set loss to visiting Anthem-Boulder Creek inside Raider Gym Wednesday night.
The Raiders (0-5) lost 25-6, 25-11, 25-15.
No further details were available.
Gila Ridge High School’s varsity volleyball team dropped a straight-set, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13 decision to visiting Surprise-Shadow Ridge Wednesday night at Gila Ridge.
No further details were available.
Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity volleyball team reeled off its seventh win in its last eight games Wednesday night, defeating visiting Tonopah Valley in straight sets, 26-24, 25-17, 25-13 at Yuma Catholic.
It was the 3A West Section opener for the Shamrocks.
Eva Garcia had seven kills and two blocks for the Shamrocks while Rian Martinez had 13 kills and two aces, and Reese Sellers had five kills, two aces and 10 digs.
Yuma Catholic is now 10-3.
Hawks second, Raiders fourth on the road
CHANDLER – Gila Ridge High School’s varsity girls golf team finished second and Cibola High School’s team finished fourth in a four-way match here Wednesday with Gilbert-Campo Verde and Chandler-AZ-College Prep at Springfield Course.
Campo Verde was the winner with a 171, followed by Gila Ridge with 192, AZ College Prep with a 201 and Cibola with a 235.
The top finisher for the Raiders was Hannah Gurney who shot a 52. She was ninth overall.
“Our girls continue to improve each day,” said Cibola Coach Kristin Collins.
“They work hard and it’s paying off on the course. We look forward to the rest of our season.”
Gila Ridge’s top to players were Madison Grantham and Emma Martinez who each had a 48.