Kofa High School’s varsity girls basketball team hung with Glendale-Copper Canyon until late in the game at home Monday night inside Ernest F. Rillos Gymnasium, but wound dropping a 50-32 Central Valley Region decision to the Aztecs.

“Copper Canyon hit more of their good shots than we did,” said Kofa Coach Tim Morrison. “But we played tough and made it back to single digits late before they hit free throws to ice it.

