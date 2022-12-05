Kofa High School’s varsity girls basketball team hung with Glendale-Copper Canyon until late in the game at home Monday night inside Ernest F. Rillos Gymnasium, but wound dropping a 50-32 Central Valley Region decision to the Aztecs.
“Copper Canyon hit more of their good shots than we did,” said Kofa Coach Tim Morrison. “But we played tough and made it back to single digits late before they hit free throws to ice it.
“I liked our half court defense, but turnovers really hurt us as that led to too many fast break points for them.”
Shantal Montiel led the Kings (1-2 overall, 0-2 in region play) with 17 points and four rebounds while Amani Montiel had 11 points, four assists and three rebounds.
Hawks fall to Raiders
Gila Ridge High School’s varsity girls basketball team had problems with district rival Cibola High School Monday night at Gila Ridge, dropping a 67-10 Desert Southwest Region decision.
Prior to Monday night’s contest, the Hawks hosted Avondale-West Point on Friday, and put away a 50-21 win.
Holly Binder led the Hawks with 15 points in Friday night’s win.
No other information was available regarding Monday night’s game.
Warriors go 3-3 at Route 66 tourney
WILLIAMS – San Pasqual High School’s varsity girls basketball team went 3-3 here at the three-day Williams Rt. 66 Classic Girls Basketball Tournament.
The Warriors opened play with a 40-14 loss to Hopi and dropped a 38-20 decision to Fredonia, both on Thursday.
On Friday, San Pasqual came back to beat Basis Flagstaff 35-22 and Ray 38-23 before losing a 31-21 decision to Bagdad.
In Saturday’s finale, the Warriors put away Seligman 47-28.
Against Basis, Daeja Villicana had 12 points and Kyla Emerson had six. In the win over Ray, Alyssa Rosales led the way with 15 points while Villicana had 13. And the loss top Bagdad, Emerson and Villicana each had eight points.
No other statistics were available.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kings roll up third straight win
GLENDALE – Kofa High School’s varsity basketball team ran its season record to 3-0 with a 47-35 win over host Copper Canyon here Monday night.
“We’re pleased with the early success but fully understand we have to continue learning from game to game,” said Kofa Coach Jeff Frazine.
“The results from the first three games are a reflection of the time and work this group has put in during the offseason. We’re just putting one foot in front of the other.”
The Kings were led by Calvin Barber who scored 13 points. Adrian Game added nine points and dished out six assists while Francisco Jimenez and Leo Koivu scored eight points each.
“All of the credit goes to the players,” continued Frazine, referring to his team’s 3- start. “They are committed to each other and the growth of their program. Our kids are truly a family.”
Criminals can’t finish off Mohave
BULLHEAD CITY – Yuma High School’s varsity boys basketball team took a 40-38 lead into the fourth quarter of its game against host Mohave here Monday night, but couldn’t hold on, losing 66-56.
The Criminals are winless on the season at 0-3.
“We are a young team which is playing hard, but we need to finish the deal,” said Yuma Coach Curt Weber.
Reggie Antone led the Yuma effort with 19 points while Nick Amador added 17.
On Friday night, the Criminals dropped a 69-44 decision on the road at Surprise-Paradise Honors.
A year ago, Yuma gave up 112 and 119 points in its two contests with the Panthers.
Although the Criminals didn’t win their first rematch with Paradise Honors this season, Weber saw Friday night’s 69-44 loss to the Panthers as a positive.
“Last year Paradise Honors scored over a hundred twice,” said Weber. “This Criminal hoops team, has some good days ahead. I’m very proud of our effort and hustle tonight.”
Yuma led 14-12 after one quarter, but stumbled in the second quarter to trail 35-30 at the intermission. The Criminals trailed 50-41 after three quarters before the Panthers pulled away in the final period.
Max Pacheco led the Criminal effort with 12 points. Andrew Mosqueda, Amador and Antone each contributed 10 points.
‘Rocks off to 5-0 start, take tourney crown
HEBER – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity boys basketball team has opened the 2022-2023 season with a perfect 5-9 record, capped off by winning the Mogollon Hoopfest Tournament championship here Saturday at Mogollon High School.
The Shamrocks opened the tournament by beating Show Low High School 68-45 and Blue Ridge High School 63-48 on Friday, then knocked off host Mogollon 57-40 on Saturday and Show Low 63-49 in a rematch in the title game Saturday afternoon.
In the first Show Low matchup, Sebi Patane had 17 points, Fernando Vazquez had 16 and Braden Moore had 13.
Against Blue Ridge, Moore had 19, Patane had 18 and Landen Urquijo 13.
Against Mogollon, Urquijo had 21 and Patane 17, and in the finale against Show Low, Urquijo had 18 and Lucky Patane had 15.
Sebi Patane was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Urquijo and Vazquez were named to the All-Tournament Team.
BOYS SOCCER
Kings perfect in winning tourney title
PRESCOTT – Kofa High School’s varsity boys soccer team launched its 2022-2023 season on a high note, winning the Alliance Tournament championship at host Prescott High School with a 4-0 record.
The Kings opened play on Thursday, defeating their hosts, Prescott, 6-0.
On Friday, the Kings beat Bradshaw Mountain 2-1, and on Saturday opened the day with a lopsided 15-0 win over Mingus Union in a game that was stopped in the 60th minute on the mercy rule.
Kofa then wrapped up their stay with a 4-1 win in a re-match with Bradshaw Mountain in the championship game Saturday afternoon.
In the first match with Bradshaw Mountain, Nolan Garcia scored the Kings’ first goal with an assist from Alan Mendoza Ramirez, and the game winner came from Tiernan Nicewander with Nolan Garcia assisting.
The title game re-match with Bradshaw Mountain saw Nicewander score all four of the Kings’ goals with assists from Garcia, Aaron Sullivan and Andy Anaya.
Shamrocks get win, two ties in tourney play
MESA – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity boys soccer team went home from the Desert Ridge High School Cactus Cup Tournament with a 1-0-2 record here Thursday and Friday.
The Shamrocks opened play on Thursday night with a 2-2 tie against Notre Dame Prep, and played Cibola High School to a 0-0 tie on Friday morning before defeating Combs 4-0 Friday afternoon.
In Yuma Caholic’s 2-2 tie with Notre Dame prep, Hector Soto and Santiago Mendez the goals for the Shamrocks, wight Gean Lagarde assisting on both scores.
And in the Shamrocks’ 4-0 win over Combs, their goals came from Soto, Diego Arriola, Esteban Hernandez and Julian Martinez with assists from Lagarde, Soto and Santiago Mendez.
WRESTLING
Shamrocks grapplers go 7-3 at Memorial Duals
MESA – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity wrestling team put together a 7-3 record and finished seventh out of 20 teams at the Nate Johnson Memorial Duals Tournament hosted by Red Mountain High School here Friday and Saturday.
Yuma Catholic defeated Sunnyslope 72-10, Queen Creek 54-26, Campo Verde 48-30, Perry 42-31, Red Mountain 57-24, Marcos de Niza 72-9 and Shadow Ridge 56-24. The Shamrocks’ three losses were to Marana, 54-30, Walden Grove 47-38 and Corona del Sol, 43-33.
The Shamrocks’ Easton Jones, 138 pounds, and Trenton Blomquist, 190, each went a perfect 10-0 and were named to the All-Tournament Team.