In a head-to-head showdown between two of the state’s top ranked girls basketball teams, Cibola dropped a narrow 43-42 decision to Mesa-Westwood Friday night inside Raider Gym.
The Raiders entered the game ranked No. 4 among the state’s 6A teams, and the Warriors were ranked No. 9.
Westwood scored the game-winner on a last-second lay up.
“We had plenty of opportunities to win this game,” said Cibola coach Anthony Gerg. “Credit to Westwood which was able to make one more extra play.
“We have a lot to work on. You win or you learn. We’re going to continue to compete and work hard in practice to get us to the next level.”
The Raiders were led by Sierra Bomhower, who had 18 points and six rebounds. Cibola also got six points, 17 rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals from Rori Hoffmeyer, and Myna Johnson chipped in six points.
Cibola is now 16-3 overall.
Yuma Catholic 59,
Odyssey Institute 30
BUCKEYE – Yuma Catholic’s girls basketball team picked up a win in 3A West Conference play here Friday night, thumping Buckeye-Odyssey Institute 59-30.
The Shamrocks were led by Reese Sellers with 23 points. Amanda Wiley added 16 and Rian Martinez chipped in nine.
Yuma Catholic is now 10-7 overall and 1-1 in 3A West play.
BOYS SOCCER
Kofa 2, Trevor Browne 1
PHOENIX – Kofa’s boys soccer team picked up a big win here Friday night, knocking off Phoenix-Trevor Browne 2-1.
Trevor Browne entered the game ranked No. 15 among the state’s 6A teams.
The Kings got a goal from Jay Fuentes, on an assist by Tiernan Nicewander, while Gabriel Hernandez scored the game-winning goal on a header on a corner kick from Alan Mendoza Ramirez.
Kofa is now 4-5 overall while Trevor Browne is now 5-1-1.