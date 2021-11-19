There’s an animosity between Yuma Catholic and American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North that’s similar to a long-time rivalry. But this is just the fourth all-time meeting – and the first postseason clash.
Both Yuma Catholic and American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North understand the implications of Saturday’s AIA’s 3A semifinals contest at Campo Verde High School.
Here’s the game plan YC must execute if they want to position themselves in the 3A state title game for the second season in a row.
Limit the Eagles’
rushing attack
This is obvious. In the first meeting, ALA-Gilbert North tallied 324 yards on the ground, including Easton Webster’s dazzling 204-yard and one touchdown performance.
Webster isn’t a speedster, registering a season-long rush of 30 yards this season. But the Shamrocks were unable to contain the back in the Sept. 17 loss. The senior is capable of being limited in terms of production. Webster has tallied just three 100-yard performances this season. If YC wants any chance to win, Webster can’t be as big of an impact in Saturday’s 3A semifinals game.
Win the turnover margin
The Shamrocks and Eagles both turned the ball over one time in their first matchup. And both defenses are capable of registering game-altering plays.
Through 12 games, the Shamrocks’ defense has forced 36 turnovers (22 interceptions and 14 fumble recoveries) while the Eagles have 31 takeaways.
But on Saturday, YC is going to have to find a way to force two or more turnovers if they want to advance to the 3A state championship for the second time in as many years.
If Webster is eliminated in the running game, ALA quarterback Adam Damante is more than efficient with his arm and YC will need to step into a few throwing lanes.
Protect Richard Stallworth
The record-setting year has been nothing short of spectacular for Stallworth. His playmakers on the outside are arguably the best in the 3A conference, but he’ll need time in the pocket if he wants to continue his success.
YC’s offensive line has done a great job this season and only allowed one sack in the Sept. 17 loss to the Eagles. But he was under duress on several occasions when releasing the ball. There’s no hiding the fact ALA-Gilbert North has the size advantage in the trenches, and play calling will have to be a season-best so far by head coach Rhett Stallworth. But if Stallworth is provided with enough time, there’s no reason why he can’t pick apart this Eagles’ secondary.
Prediction
Yuma Catholic 41 – ALA-Gilbert North 27
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.