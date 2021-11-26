This is it. Championship or bust.
Snowflake and Yuma Catholic clash again for the second straight season in the 3A state championship game. This is just the third all-time meeting between the two programs. Every game has occurred in the postseason - including the last two for the state title.
Here’s the game plan YC must execute if they want to win the 3A state title game for the first time in seven seasons.
Continue balanced attack
Sure, the numbers are outrageous and Yuma Catholic annihilated nearly every opponent by multiple touchdowns when airing the ball out. But as in the semifinal game against American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North, the Shamrocks must force feed Devon Black and the run game.
Establishing the run early will only benefit Richard Stallworth and the offense in the passing game. The Shamrocks proved they can line up and run right at you and that must continue against Snowflake. Which YC was effective at this year in last year’s showdown with Snowflake when they racked up nearly 200 yards on the ground in last year’s meeting against Snowflake. While most of that was out of the wildcat with Stallworth injured, YC has the strength up front to move the ball on the ground.
Special teams success
YC was flawless in the special teams department last week. In the win over ALA, the Shamrocks connected on a 25-yard field goal, drilled every extra-point attempt and blocked a field goal and extra-point.
Blocking the field goal and extra-point try was a five-point swing. The Shamrocks won by five. Every aspect of the game is important, but delivering game-changing plays in this area will pay dividends tonight.
Win the turnover battle
YC was minus-one last week in the turnover margin, but they were able to sneak out a victory. That most likely won’t be the case tonight.
The Shamrocks won’t be able to afford bad interceptions or fumbles. ALA has more offensive firepower than Snowflake, but if we learned anything from last year’s game, it’s the Lobos are able to chew up tons of clock when in possession of the ball - limiting YC’s number of offensive snaps.
Prediction
This is the hardest game to predict all season. It’s 50-50, and rightfully so.
Yuma Catholic 34 - Snowflake 27