Before a full minute vanished off the game clock, Cibola quickly found themselves in a 10-0 hole.
And it wasn’t much longer before the contest between No. 11 Mountain Pointe and No. 15 Cibola was all but over as the Pride handled the Raiders 101-55 Thursday night.
“(Their athleticism) was something that was tough to deal with,” Cibola head coach Ron Bratton said. “We couldn’t stay in front of them. They were able to get to the basketball whenever they wanted to...Unfortunate because we were playing well. They played harder than we did.”
Creating most of the damage Thursday for the Pride (6-1 AIA) was sophomore sensation Roosevelt “Tru” Washington.
The 6-foot-4 guard has already received scholarship offers from the likes of Arizona State and Nevada.
And he dazzled Thursday against Cibola (5-3).
Washington scored eight of Mountain Pointe’s first 10 points before rattling off 27 first half points on over 80% shooting.
On his way to a career-high 41 points, Washington certainly lived up to the billing. He’s smooth as the primary ball-handler, attacks the rim at a high-level and can stroke the outsider jumper.
And if a team becomes too centralized around defending Washington, he can make the extra pass to an open teammate as he did Thursday, finishing with five assists.
“They’re a good team and he’s able to get to the basket easily and can knock down the outside shot,” Bratton said.
Despite digging themselves in a quick hole, Cibola had scoring opportunities in the opening quarter, but missed shot after missed shot ultimately doomed the home team.
“We had some open looks early that didn’t drop and it would have helped us no question about it,” Bratton said. “Some of the shots we took, for me, I wanted to see us attack more and get to the line. You can’t live on jump shots alone.”
Cibola’s best aggressor driving to the hoop, Eric Ramirez, could have helped the Raiders in those areas, but found himself on the bench after two early foul calls.
“Ramirez had two fouls and couldn’t help dictate parts of the game,” Bratton said.
The Raiders certainly wanted and needed a better performance after the Arizona Interscholastic Association released their first winter sports rankings of the year Thursday.
The top-16 teams will make the postseason in 6A. Cibola checked in at No. 15 in the initial rankings, however, Bratton isn’t worried about the polls as the Raiders have seven games remaining on the schedule.
“If we start worrying about that stuff, it’s going to be us down,” he said. “I’m worried about execution and playing hard. Wins will come when you do those things.”
The Raiders will try to regroup as they travel across town to take on Gila Ridge for the first time this season.
