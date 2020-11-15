Arizona’s public lands are one of state’s greatest attractions. But sometimes people wonder: who has the right-of-way when recreating outdoors on Arizona’s 50 million acres of public land? The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) answers, “It’s a one-word answer: Everybody!”
They write, “The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) reminds all outdoor user groups that the state’s vast and treasured public lands sustain multiple uses for enjoyment by hunters, hikers, anglers, mountain bikers, wildlife photographers, campers, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) riders and more.
As the pandemic continues to wear on, even more people are headed outdoors as a means of coping with the challenges of the health crisis. To that point, different users are bound to bump into each other from time to time. All encounters should be handled with politeness and respect, of course. A simple “hello” or wave of the hand often can suffice. A cheerful exchange, if only for a moment or two, can leave both users with a good feeling, even though they might not be sharing in the same recreational activity.
Hunt happenings
Draw for 2021 Spring Hunts completed with results available: The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has completed its random draw for 2021 spring hunts for turkey, javelina, bison and bear, and raptor capture. The results are now available for those who have a free AZGFD portal account, or by calling the department at (602) 942-3000, pressing “2” and following the prompts. Be prepared to provide a Social Security or Department ID number, and date of birth. This service is free.
Reminder: To open a portal account, visit accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register and complete the required fields. A portal account allows customers to create a secure account where they can view and manage their contact information, as well as their licenses, draw results history and bonus points in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section. For questions about creating a portal account, call the department at (602) 942-3000 and press “7.” By the numbers: 31,564: The total number of hunt permit-tags issued, 67,786: The total number of those who applied for hunts or bonus points, 42,807: The total number of applications submitted. NOTE: All hunt permit-tags are expected to be mailed by Dec. 4.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club – Southwest Wildlife Foundation: Until the current pandemic gets taken care of and we are more able to take advantage of the great events the club offers, a lot of them for our Yuma area youngsters who enjoy the outdoors, the club is putting together some ‘great raffles’ with really good items of interest to both hunters and anglers as well as people who merely love the outdoors for all the enjoyment it offers. Winners of raffles so far have been very pleased with items they’ve won. To try your hand at becoming a winner, the current raffles are: Truck Mates Package! Get your truck ready for the adventure ahead! To get your tickets ($25 each or 5/$120), click on the link below: https://rafflecreator.com/pages/39121/truck-mates-raffle-package . Another super-great raffle: Here’s your chance to Win a Springfield Saint Victor .556 and a Vortex 3X optic! Tickets are $35 each or 3/$100 with only 100 tickets being sold. To get your tickets, click on the link below: https://rafflecreator.com/pages/39121/springfield-saint-victor-&-vortex-3x-optic . For complete information visit https//www.yvrgc.org/raffles.
American Bass – Yuma Division: Get in on the next bass Tournament launching out of Fisher’s Landing November 21st to finish up the 2020 season. Go to YUMA REGIONAL PAGE for information on signing up with the link to the Yuma Entry Form at ENTRY FORM. 2021 tournaments will be at Fisher’s Landing Jan. 16th and Feb. 20th with the March 20th launching at the Mittry Lake boat ramp followed on April 17th launching again at Fisher’s Landing. (to limit interactions and make the registration go even smoother, please have your entry-fee payment in an envelope with the name of your team and enclose your check or exact cash. Our “safer” procedures will be in effect. Face coverings will be required at registration and weigh-in). Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 with questions.
Other Yuma Fishing Clubs: To learn about fishing tournaments that may be coming up, here are the contacts needed:Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club – Travis Hurley 803-163-3655, Desert Anglers – Michael Obney 928-750-7081. There still might be anglers interested in someone handling a Pro/Am tournament series – if you are interested, give Michael Obney a call for information. Then don’t forget to check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop, they keep tournaments happening most every month – give them a call at 928-783-0010 or visit them online or at the store to see what’s going on this month. The same for the High School Bass Fishing Club: Call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish 928-941-6188. I’ll report news here when I hear anything and in the meantime, keep fishing by yourself when necessary – keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask and above all, enjoy!
This week’s Fish Tip: With rainbow trout being stocked by Game and Fish Nov. 2-6 at our Yuma Community Fishing Waters at Fortuna Pond, Redondo Lake, PAAC Pond, West Wetlands and Somerton Council Avenue Pond, with more stocked Nov. 9th – 13th at Yuma’s PAAC Pond, Yuma West Wetlands and Somerton Council Avenue Pond, a tip or two might come in handy especially for beginning trout anglers. A good idea to pick up some small marshmallows, power baits – bright chartreuse or pink colors work well, meal worms and even nightcrawlers all work well with a light rod and small hook. You can also use small size artificials such as inline spinnerbaits. Try your luck with whatever combinations you have. If one bait doesn’t work, try another – alone or together. Trout are very finicky at times so try one thing, than another until you hit on the right combination. Once you get the knack of it all and begin catching trout, you’ll be in for some good ol’ fishing fun. I’ll have more tips as our cool weather arrives more and more while the water is cold enough to keep trout healthy and hungry. More stocking will occur Nov. 30th – Dec. 4th at the same ponds mentioned above, then more in December – good time to take kids fishing during Christmas Break from school. Check next week’s column for a few cold water bass tips that may come in handy when tossing that line in the water.
Shooting sports
Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: There will not be the end of the year activities now – The U of A and our county extension office still have the final say-so, so if you have questions, contact Mr. Stanley Gourley now at 928-388-8995. In the meantime, if you’re interested in the shooting sports with 4H, contact the Yuma 4H office to learn about a 4H club you might join to get in on the shooting sports season coming up.
Renegade Archers of Yuma: Taking time out from Archery and shooting the trails has been necessary because of the pandemic but enough is enough. If anyone is interested in joining us for Sunday morning archery trail shoots at the Foothills Archery Range, we’d be more than happy to set the 3-D animals up for some great shooting practice whether it’s for hunting, just good fun or enjoyable safe recreation for individuals as well as the whole family. We’ll observe safe distances and bring along your mask to wear when with others and get in on the fun times. Youngsters are still always free as well as military personnel with $3 fee for other adults.
The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Fall shooting matches have returned. (new hours) 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays as well as Tuesdays and Thursdays noon to 4 p.m. at the range (except for Thanksgiving Day Nov. 26th) with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. Matches on Tuesdays and Thursdays will resume this month (November) 12-noon to 4 p.m. Conditions are: If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home; Protect Yourself and Others; Recommend members have his/her own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion; Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required; Maintain a minimum of 6 ft. from others; Disinfectant voice release equipment after each use;Limit 5 persons per range; Clubhouse and Classroom are closed. Bathrooms are open during club hours; When paying please use small bills or check; Sodas, Gatorade and water only are available. Call Bob Avila with questions at 928-919-0622.
The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information. Shooting has gotten started with 6 p.m. SCTP practice each Wednesday at the Adair Park trap and skeet range as well as Nov. 21st and 28th 7 to 11 a.m.
Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches (NRA Membership not required) will resume shooting now at Adair Park. 2020-2021 SILHOUETTE MATCH SCHEDULE at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec ; Big Bore Long Range Pistol; Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifle.These are NRA approved matches, however, NRA membership is not required to participate. 2nd SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest ½ size targets will also be shot. This is all center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: EVERY TUESDAY 8:00 AM Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range. 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. EVERY WEDNESDAY 8:00 AM Informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Practice your shooting skills, test your ammo for the gun you want to shoot it in. Everyone is welcome. EVERY WEDNESDAY 9:00 AM until finished BPCR .22 Silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. EVERY FRIDAY 8:00 AM .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3RD SATURDAY of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club Business Meeting 2nd Tuesday Nov thru Mar 7:00 PM Villa Alameda RV Park, Ave 5-E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary.Firearm Limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event.Cartridge Limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e.,no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums).Start Times: Sign up at 8:00 AM; shooting starts promptly at 8:30 AM. Call with questions – President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Shooters are always welcome to shoot ongoing matches with the club week-ends. Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions and, considering the pandemic problems that we’ve experienced, to be sure they are currently holding matches. Shooting activities are also available for the Club Junior “Whipper Snipers” for all ages as well. Check on matches along with other club news on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches at the Adair are – 1st Saturday – Steel, 1st Sunday – Multi Gun, 2nd Saturday – NRL22, 2nd Sunday – USPSA Pistol, 3rd Sunday – Cowboy Fast Draw, 4th Sunday – Cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times vary due to seasons but generally around 7 – 8 mornings. Thanks to Matchmasters president Stef Kenny-Maslen 928-446-8979 – stefkenny-@gmail.com – for the current update. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for weekly shooting times and other information.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on Archery shoots each Sunday 7-10 a.m. (summer hours) with Monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the 1st Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, a reminder to renew your 2020 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans or Email the club for more information at: info @southwestbowhunters.net, also visit Http://southwestbowhunters.net.
Note
If you cannot reach any of the Adair Park maintaining clubs but need or want to learn about what might be available in the Yuma area, call Ron Gissendaner at 726-0022 – he has any needed information for shooting sports at the Adair Park shooting range facility.