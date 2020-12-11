Professional golf made its way to Yuma for the second straight year.
Entering the Sunbelt Senior Professional Golf Tour Championship’s final round, Javier Quevedo knew a score around even-par at Desert Hills Golf Club should get the job done.
Playing in his first Sunbelt Tour event, Quevedo went wire-to-wire and posted three straight rounds of 69 (-9 total) and won by six shots.
“You’re just trying not to make mistakes and keep the ball in play,” Quevedo said on the objective of playing with a comfortable lead.
On a cool and cloudy day in Yuma, Quevedo’s ball-striking was inconsistent, but it was his feel on and around the greens that propelled him to victory.
“My short game was very good,” he said. “I hit the ball pretty poorly today, but I was able to get up and down.”
However, Quevedo’s iron play was at a premium on the par-3 17th hole.
Playing around 180 yards into a thick wind, Quevedo laced a high-towering 5-iron pin-high to 12 feet.
He’d go on to make the right-to-left bender for birdie to basically seal the tournament.
“I just hit a perfect shot,” he said.
With a commanding lead standing on the 18th tee, Quevedo’s best decision of the day was to attack the dogleg left par-4 with a smooth long iron instead of forcing a driver around the corner.
He’d knock his approach inside 20 feet and two-putt for the victory.
“It feels good,” Quevedo said of his win.
The 47-year-old took home a first place prize of $6,000.
Despite Quevedo participating in his first Sunbelt Senior Tour event, he’s no stranger to professional golf.
Quevedo plays in Mexican Tour events and travels around the country finding any tournaments he can. After meeting several members of the Tour this week, Quevedo will certainly be eyeing future Sunbelt Senior Tour tournaments.
Sunbelt Tour annual Yuma event?
Due to Drew Smith’s, Desert Hill’s golf course manager, and Don Barnes’, the founder of the Sunbelt Senior Tour, relationship, the Sunbelt Senior Tour may have found a home to hold their Tour Championship.
In a year where the Tour had to cancel every event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith guaranteed Barnes a great tournament would be displayed if the Tour made the trip.
“We had players from all over,” Barnes said. “It shows their commitment.”
The course conditions were nearly perfect this week. Fairways were in excellent shape and the greens were rolling smooth.
“The golf course is the best it’s been,” Barnes said. “They mowed the greens everyday for us and rolled them. You can’t ask for much more than that. The golf course was in great shape.”
What makes Desert Hills such a great place to hold this event?
According to Smith, it’s the hospitality the staff and the community provides for the players traveling into town.
“We treat these professionals like no one else does,” Smith said. “We make sure the course is in pristine shape and make sure they have everything they want taken care of.”
With Barnes stepping down after this event, Smith knew it was important for the Yuma community to host this event to keep the west coast swing momentum rolling.