Kenny Schrader is no rocket scientist.
No, seriously. Just ask him.
But the personable Missouri native still found a way to spend 29 years as a top tier, respected, winning driver in one of motorsports’ premiere venues, NASCAR, and is now considered a racing icon, whose legacy is the ability to jump into any race car, at any track, whether it be dirt or asphalt, and park it in victory lane.
The secret to his success, is simple.
“I’ve done this (stuff) for 50 years, in all kinds of different cars for all kinds of different owners. Nobody has ever, ever given me any kind of IQ test … you just climb in those (cars) and drive,” said Schrader with a laugh during an interview with the Yuma Sun, while talking about traveling to Cocopah Speedway for this weekend’s “Deacon Dick Memorial” event.
“They aren’t looking for rocket scientists. They’re just looking for someone to get their (cars) around the circle fastest.
“Some of them really better rides, I tried to act damn smart when I talked to them because I knew I was in over my head, but I could drive the damn car.”
That in itself is an understatement.
Schrader’s credentials include, but are not limited to four career NASCAR Cup wins; three pole positions at the Daytona 500; a USAC National Sprint Car Series Championship; and countless wins in just about every other form of dirt track racing.
“Kenny Schrader is an icon to racing in general,” said Brad Whitfield, Cocopah Speedway’s general manager. “Fifty years! FIFTY years! To make a living running in circles that long is just amazing, racing everything from four-cylinder front wheel drive cars to the NASCAR Cup Series. That’s just amazing.”
Schrader, who this year is marking having spent 50 years in racing, will be in the lineup Friday and Saturday night at Cocopah Speedway for the seventh annual “Deacon Dick Memorial.”
Schrader will be behind the wheel of his Federated Auto Parts Modified, competing in the IMCA Modified Division.
The first race both nights begins at 7 p.m.
Despite having raced for a half century, Schrader said his most memorable accomplishment, is yet to come.
“I hope it’s out at Cocopah,” said Schrader, again with a laugh.
“I mean, I’ll tell you what, there have been a whole lot of good days, and a whole lot of bad days, but when you leave (a race track), it’s always the next race … that’s what you worry about.
“Winning my first cup race was great, winning your first Bud Shootout, winning your first USAC championship, they’re all just things. When we come to Cocopah, that’s what’s most important then. And as soon as we leave there the most important is Vegas.”
After racing here Schrader will head to Las Vegas for the annual Duel in the Desert event scheduled Nov. 12-14 at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Although Schrader wouldn’t put his finger on any one memory as his favorite, it still sounds like the veteran wheel man is most proud of the time he spent in NASCAR. But it wasn’t his four career wins or his three Daytona 500 pole positions or other milestones he achieved. Nope, not even close.
“I was able to milk that job for 29 years, milked it, driving a Cup car for 29 years,” he said. But this time he wasn’t laughing. He was dead serious.
“And then I got the chance to quit, and I still could have run some more if I wanted. But I walked all around the garage area and I did not see any other 58 year old drivers.”
Schrader said Daytona was “awfully good to us,” pointing out that at one time or another he finished second through 10th, led the race multiple times and had a couple of chances to win it, including the year Darrel Waltrip took the checkered flag (1989).
Not winning the 500 may be his biggest disappointment.
“Yeah, it weighs on ya,” he said.
“And if we don’t run good at Cocopah, that’s going to weigh on me. I mean, that’s just the way it is.”
One Daytona 500 memory that Schrader would rather forget, is the 2001 crash in which his good friend, Dale Earnhardt, was killed.
Schrader was the first to get to Earnhardt’s car, and fans in the stands and a television viewing audience saw Schrader waving frantically for the emergency team to get there in a hurry.
However, as horrific as some may have thought that was, Schrader said it did not change his life.
“I just lost a good friend,” he said. “When I walked up to that race car, I was surprised but I’ve been to a lot of races …”
He recalled one of his first races away from home, a USAC midget race at the Indianapolis Speedrome in 1975, in which a driver was killed.
Afterward he said he thought to himself, “It was like, ah, I still want to do this but I kinda gotta remember that this thing can bite ya.
“It’s just, hell, I don’t know, statistically, if you really look at it, our (equipment) is safe but we can get taken out in anything.
“And besides, since 1979 I haven’t had a job, a real job. So, I’m ok with it.”
Indeed, and as everyone already knows, anytime, anywhere, in anything.
In fact, if given the opportunity to drive any race car at any venue, be it dirt or asphalt, he couldn’t come up with a straight answer. Instead, he first qualified his answer by talking about the Cup cars,
“Ah, that was a rush,” he said, “especially back in the day when the grandstands were packed, TV was getting unbelievable ratings, you couldn’t walk in the garage area it was so full of stuff …”
Then he switched gears and talked about a recent race he competed in at The Painesville Speedway in Painesville, Ohio, when he drove a four-cylinder car in the Midwest Compact Touring Series.
“I hopped in some guy’s car who I don’t know, don’t know the car, it’s a little four cylinder something, on a little flat quarter mile,” said Schrader.
Schrader set fast qualifying time in the car, but it broke during the heat race, and Schrader jumped into another car and started dead last in the 22-car, 75-lap feature event. At about lap 55, he said he had no idea where he was in the running order, but soon realized he was in second place.
“And then it was game on for the rest of the race,” said Schrader, the excitement in his voice sounding like he was at Daytona.
“We wound up third. I couldn’t get around the leader, I tried and tried and tried, and that cost us second, but we stopped on the front straightaway afterwards, the first place guy, I shake hands with him, he thanks me for not dumping him, you know … and we all got our picture taken, first second and third.
“… It was a hell of a race and the people came down afterwards, and they were excited, it was just … it’s not like running third at Daytona, but, it’s all the same (feeling) … great racing at Cocopah is the same as running at Daytona, just got a lot less zeros at the end, less people, less this and less that, but it’s all the same and that’s what’s so cool about the sport.”
Schrader said the “plan” at Painesville was “to drive a sport compact. I was going to climb in whatever they had and we’ll just see what happens.”
It was quite a contrast, wheeling a four-cylinder race car compared to the huge horsepower cars Schrader drove in NASCAR and to a sprint car championship. But it didn’t matter.
“This is where I was really lucky,” said Schrader. “It had a steering wheel and two pedals, just like all the other cars, so it just wasn’t that hard. The clutch pedal don’t count.
“Only the steering wheel, gas and brake mean anything.”