Cibola High School’s varsity boys golf team recorded four of the top seven scores, including medalist honors, to take a win over cross-town rivals Kofa High School and Yuma High School Tuesday afternoon at Desert Hills Municipal Golf Course.
The Raiders finished with a score of 185 to Kofa’s 201. Yuma had no team score.
Sophomore Jaxun McNeece led the Cibola, finishing the nine-hole round with a 40, good for medalist. Also for Cibola, Mason Doherty had a 44 (third place), Kayden Marks had a 50 (sixth place) and Wyatt Norred had a 51 (seventh place).
Eddie Smith was the top golfer for Kofa, finishing with a 44. He was followed by Joshua Buelina (49), Jose Ramírez (54) and Edgar Rodriguez (54).
“Eddie Smith and Parson Sievert led their teams well but it was Jaxon McNeece that came out on top shooting a personal best 40,” said Kofa Coach Ben Franz.
For Yuma, Sievert, a junior, turned in a 41 for second best individually. Deven Aguirrebarrena had a 52 and Rene Cabrera had a 57.
“We had Parson finishing second and Deven set a personal best mark for this season,” said Yuma Coach Tish Malone.
“I have to take the blame for not having a team score today. I failed to emphasize the effects of the double par pickup rule to my players. Despite that we are improving and look forward to our next match.”
Kofa High School’s varsity girls golf team got a medalist performance from Charlize Anaya and a second best effort from Elena Nunez to help the Kings beat cross-town rivals Cibola High School and Yuma High School in a three-way match Tuesday afternoon at Desert Hills Municipal Golf Course.
Anaya carded a 51 and Nunez finished with a 56 to lead the Kings, who also got a 63 from Melanie Moreno and a 68 from Mikaela Garcia.
For Cibola, Hannah Gurney finished the round with a 58 and was followed by Maleia Padilla (62), Gwyneth Perea (64) and Mia Soria (66).
“I continue to be proud of the hard work and dedication from the Lady Raiders,” said Cibola Coach Kristin Collins. “We have a strong group of returning seniors who are looking forward to the second half of the season.”
Olivia Escobedo and Rebekah Sells competed for Yuma but had no scores.
Broncs stampede Shamrocks
Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity volleyball team lost its third straight 3A West Region game in a row Tuesday night, dropping a straight-set decision to Parker at Yuma Catholic.
The Broncs swept the Shamrocks 26-24, 25-21, 25-16.
Reese Sellers had 10 kills for Yuma Catholic while Rian Martinez had 11 kills and four aces and Jessica Kershaw had 11 digs and 19 passes.
The Shamrocks are now 10-6 overall, 1-3 in region play.
Cibola High School’s varsity volleyball team saw its winless streak reach seven games Tuesday night when the Raiders lost a 25-22, 25-18, 25-15 decision to visiting Chandler-Basha High School inside Raider Gym.
The Raiders are now 0-7 on the season.
No other details were reported.
MESA – Gila Ridge High School’s record dipped to 2-11 on the season after the Hawks lost a straight-set decision too Mesa-Desert Ridge here Tuesday night.
No other details were reported.
GLENDALE – Kofa High School’s varsity volleyball team lost its third straight 5A Central Valley Region game here Tuesday night, dropping a straight-set decision to host Independence High School.
The Kings are now 6-12 overall and 0-3 in region play.
No other details were reported.