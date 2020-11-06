The drought is over.
Cibola’s Ayden Dusek became the first Raider swimmer in school history to win an individual state title after he took first place in the the 100m backstroke event at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division I state championship meet Friday.
Dusek also became the first boys Yuma Union High School District swimmer to win an individual state championship since 1971 when Ross Consaul won the 100m breaststroke.
“That’s amazing,” Dusek said regarding his accomplishments. “I didn’t know that.”
The senior swimmer – and reigning 2019 Yuma Rotary/Yuma Sun boys swimmer of the year – dazzled in his final swim as a Raider. In the win, Dusek anchored a personal best time of 51.26.
Listed as the No. 1 seed headed into the 100m backstroke, Dusek slashed his time by a full second from last week’s YUHSD championship meet.
“It felt like a blur, but it felt so natural,” Dusek said of the race. “It felt so right. The whole swim.”
Gearing up before the race, Dusek noticed teammates and friends from Gila Ridge administering their support. As he stood on the block, Dusek reminded himself he’s worked his entire life for this moment.
“I was ready for it. I knew exactly what I had to do,” he said.
Dusek ends his Cibola swimming career on top and collects an achievement he’ll never forget.
“I feel amazing,” he said. “I wanted to push myself and show the younger generation what it takes. If you work hard for it, you can do it.”
Unfortunately, spectators were not allowed inside the facility.
Dusek capped off his senior season with a state title, but with no family members in attendance.
“It would have made it a lot more special,” the emotional Dusek said. “Family is why you push forward and achieve your dreams. It’s something you just have to live with not having them there for your biggest moment of your high school career.”
Dusek was also a part of the boys 200 yard medley relay, where the Raiders finished 19th. The Cibola boys finished 23rd in the 400 yard free relay.
The Raiders had several girl participants as well at the swimming state championship. Emma Amon earned a fourth place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke and placed 9th in the 200-yard IM.
Payton Doak finished 16th in the 100-yard backstroke and 19th in the 100-yard fly. Doak and Amon helped the Raiders place 12th in the girls 200 yard medley relay and 15th in the
400 yard free relay.