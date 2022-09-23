Cibola High School turned what was a close game in the opening minutes into a runaway Friday night at Irv Pallack Field, beating Kofa High School 45-14.
It was the first win of the season for the Raiders (1-3) while it was Kofa’s third loss, extending the Kings’ (0-3) losing streak to 38 games.
After Cibola got on the scoreboard first, Kofa came back and scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Alex Garcia to Conrad Tuffy and took a brief 8-7 lead when Garcia connected with Gabriel Rodriguez-Juarez on the two-point conversion.
After that, however, it was all Cibola.
“I am very proud of this team,” said Pablo Cota, who was making his debut as Kofa’s new head coach. His recommendation was approved Sept. 14, two games into the 2022 season.
“They showed a great fight,” continued Cota. “We are excited for next week.”
Kofa’s second touchdown Friday night came on a 15-yard scoring strike from Garcia two Bryce Konen.
No further details were made available.
The Kings will next face El Centro-Southwest at home Sept. 30.
Cibola, meanwhile, prepares to face Yuma Catholic at Ricky Gwynn Stadium on Sept. 30.
Gilbert Christian smothers Antelope
WELLTON – Gilbert Christian High School rolled onto Buckeye Field here Friday night and flattened host Antelope High School in the process, handing the Rams a lopsided 78-20 loss.
The Rams’ scoring came on an 80-yard kickoff return by Anthony Arevalo, a 45-yard run by Steven Castro and a 30-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Garcia to Romelio Silva.
Garcia, the Rams’ backup quarterback, was 9-for-20 for 120 yards and one touchdown on the night.
Castro also led the way on defense with nine tackles.
“We definitely improved, but we need to work on our tackling,” said Antelope Athletic Director Rocky Jaime, who is also the Rams’ interim head coach. “We were in the right spot, just couldn’t make the stop.
“Offensively we moved the ball well without our starting quarterback (who was injured in last week’s loss at Eloy-Santa Cruz Valley). Hopefully we can get that side of the ball moving better and get our defense to make a few stops. All in all we are going in the right direction.”
The loss was the Rams’ fourth in a row, and second in 2A Gila Region play. Antelope has now been outscored 35-213 in its last three games.
Warriors mauled by Bulldogs
KINGMAN – San Pasqual Valley High School gave up 42 points in the opening quarter and went to lose its third straight game, falling to Kingman 54-0 here Friday night.
Kingman added 14 more points in the second quarter.
No further details were made available.
In losing three games in a row, San Pasqual has scored one touchdown and given up 139 points.
The Warriors are now 0-2 in the 2A Gila Region and 1-3 overall.
Defense not enough for Gila Ridge
IMPERIAL, Calif. – Gila Ridge High School’s defense held Imperial to 18 point but the Hawks’ offense sputtered in an 18-8 non-region loss here Thursday night.
“Defensively we looked solid,” said Gila Ridge Coach Jessica Slaughter. “A few errors here and there but the guys really stepped up to stop that Imperial run.
“Offensively it was an off night. We had moments where we had the momentum going, then we’d lose it. The team fought hard but we came up short. We will learn from it and move on, back to chasing 1-0.”
The Hawks’ lone touchdown came on a pass from quarterback Steven Navas to Cole Lancaster.
Navas finished 8-for-22 for 72 yards and one touchdown. Lancaster had four catches for 52 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Chase Carter had a team-high 11 tackles while Rixon Saragaosa had six tackles and Aiden Encinas had five tackles and two quarterback sacks.