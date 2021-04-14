The Cibola Raiders (8-4 overall) were able to sweep a doubleheader against the Maricopa Rams (4-7) on Wednesday behind the superb pitching of Alanie Ornelas. Cibola won the first game 12-1 and the second 18-4. The senior hurler gave up only one run over nine innings of work during the two games. She limited Ram hitters to three total hits and struck out five. Supplying the offense for the Raiders was sophomore Mischa Mathews, who was a perfect six for six with three runs scored and five RBIs on the day. Also swinging a hot bat for the Lady Raiders was senior Stephanie Tapia who was four for seven with four runs scored, four RBIs, and a homerun. The Raiders look to continue their winning ways when they travel to San Luis to take on the Sidewinders on Monday at 3:45 PM.
Prep Baseball
Seton Catholic 5, YC 2
The Shamrocks (8-3-1) fell to the Sentinels (6-6) on Wednesday despite outhitting Seton Catholic seven to five. Pitcher Isaac Araiza had tough-luck throwing six innings giving up five runs, only two earned, and striking out six. The Sentinels put up three runs in the bottom of the third inning and it was enough to get them the win as their defense kept Yuma Catholic from getting a big inning going. Araiza also had a solo homerun in the game and Manny Cota collected two hits. The Shamrocks will look to swing the bats on Friday as they travel to Parker to take on the Broncos at 3:45 PM.
Prep Boys Tennis
Cibola 7, Shadow Ridge 2
Winning Raiders in singles competition were Joel Alvarado, Matthew Davis, Diego Servin, Brody Clarkson, and Owen Gillette. The doubles teams of Davis/Servin and Clarkson/Alvarado also were victorious over the Stallions.